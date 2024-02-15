This is what the Red Bull BC One B-Girl title means to Ami and Kastet

In 2018 we introduced the Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final. Since then four b-girl world champions have been crowned. Ami , Kastet (who has won twice), Logistx and India . We met the first two of them to talk about their journey to becoming champions. This is what they had to say.

Meet Japan's B-Girl Ami

In 2018, Japan's B-Girl Ami made history by becoming the first-ever Red Bull BC One B-Girl champion. Combining razor-sharp footwork and explosive power moves, Ami flexed the dexterity of her skill set against 15 competitors from across the globe. She then tore up the floor and triumphed over one of the most respected breakers in the game: Japanese B-Girl Narumi .

Ami, the first BC One B-Girl world champion © Little Shao

Her world title win not only cemented Japan's reputation for producing next-level breakers, but also saw Ami become a role model to many. Alongside landing exclusive interviews with the likes of Forbes, she made her debut as a judge, clocked up a handful of new trophies and titles, celebrated her 20th birthday and starred with other female breakers on a world tour.

Check out Ami's final battle against France's San Andrea in the video below:

"For me, Red Bull BC One is a dream stage. Since I started coming up as a B-Girl, I watched all the world finals and have been so interested in it," Ami recalls. "So, to have the chance to stand on that same stage was really special for me."

Waxing lyrical on her favorite moment from 2018, Ami reflects: "When I won, I felt so proud to not only be representing my country, but also myself. At the time, I wasn't only focusing on winning the belt and making history, but having fun. I feel like I became the champion while also taking in the vibes of the main stage and I feel so happy with that."

Kate vs Ami at Red Bull BC One 2018 © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl Ami's win made waves on the scene, no doubt. Her dedicated training regime and firery delivery inspired the top B-Girls on the planet to level-up their battle tactics, musicality and moves.

It was going to take someone with otherworldly confidence to take the title after Ami in the 2019 World Final in India and that was B-Girl Kastet.

Meet Russia's B-Girl Kastet

From Krasnodar in Russia, B-Girl Kastet , whose name means 'Brass Knuckles' in English, is without question one of the most unstoppable talents in the game. She didn't only take the belt in 2019 but became the first-ever breaker to defend the Red Bull BC One title when she won again in 2020.

B-Girl Kastet with her well-deserved championship belt © Little Shao

Despite confessing there were moments in her career when she was tired, Kastet's perseverance and pure love for breaking conquered. She remembers her Red Bull BC One World Final in India: "It was a great experience. The crowd in India's vibes were amazing, with so many people screaming and supporting you," she recalls. "They see your energy and give you energy back, and this was wonderful."

8 min B-Girls final The top two B-Girls compete to win the title in the final battle of Red Bull BC One World Final in India.

Going on to break down what keeps her in the game, she says: "I just want to go to competitions and jams with cool music, a good floor and a crazy atmosphere. I want to do competitions that really represent hip-hop culture. That gives me a nice feeling."

When it comes to when we can expect to see Kastet tear up the floor on the world stage, she comments on what it took to do it the first time: "BC One is a very big competition and it can be difficult to chill and relax. In comparison to other events, this is such a big stage, so I didn't think about anything. I just got into the music and tried to show my smile and energy, and put my soul on the floor."

5 min Madmax vs Kastet – final battle B-Girls Madmax and Kastet battle each other for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 title.

Offering up advice for the new generation of breakers, Kastet closes out with this: "Trust in yourself and try to get to know more about who you are as a person and put this all into your dance. The more you know yourself, the more your dancing will grow. Also, work hard and with soul. Make your moves creative and don't just think that if you do crazy, big moves you'll win, because right now I can't do crazy moves. I'm just dancing. Practice the things that you like to do and try to be yourself within this art form."

Ami follows up: "Before, I wanted to be a B-Girl because of the moves. If I could make a new move, I'd get so excited, but I feel like now I can go so many places with breaking. I can meet so many people and that's so fun, and the most amazing part for me. I train harder just for that, so that I can do that again and again. So, my advice for the new-gen stepping on to the scene is to be yourself. Do the thing that you want to and enjoy it."