These b-girls are invited to the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris

At the Red Bull BC One World Final, the top 16 contenders consist of invited dancers, who go directly to the World Final stage, and the winners of the Last Chance Cypher – where the national champs compete to advance. Below, you'll find all the b-girls going straight to the top 16 without having to compete in the Last Chance Cypher.
01
India
I'm gonna try to bring the best version of myself and enjoy the experience
B-Girl India was born and raised in The Hague, Netherlands. Her childhood was soundtracked by traditional music at home and plenty of time spent dancing at family parties with her mom, a talented dancer who loves bachata. She started breaking at the age of seven and initially focused on expanding her skillset and technique as quickly as possible. A true wild child, she went into her first battle at age nine with little fear. However, India’s quick to admit that her skills, breaking and musicality came courtesy of a rigorous training schedule.
She’s secured an impressive list of battle wins along the way, including making history as the youngest b-girl to win the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2022. She now returns to defend her title in 2023 and recently qualified to represent the Netherlands at the Games in 2024. Gearing up for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2023, India states: “I'm super happy to be on the big stage again and defend my world title. This is the highest level there is, so I'm gonna try to bring the best version of myself and enjoy the experience.”
02
Vanessa
Hard work is more valued than talent and shining is more important than winning
The main thing that fuels Vanessa's passion for breaking is her fierce determination and competitive nature. Outside of major wins, Vanessa confesses that her ability to continually break barriers and her personal successes as a b-girl have meant the most. The most important lessons she's learnt on her breaking journey are that "hard work is more valued than talent and shining is more important than winning". Vanessa attributes breaking to making her a strong and independent woman who can accomplish anything she puts her mind and heart to.
"For me, battling on the Red Bull BC One stage has a big impact because every b-girl and b-boy that's stepped on that stage has been pivotal to the scene. Being in the Red Bull BC One World Final is validation for all my hard work and that I'm among the best in the world," she says. "I'm preparing for the Red Bull BC One 2023 World Final the same way I've been preparing my entire breaking life. I've arrived where I am today because of hard work and now is no different. The work has been put in and I hope it will reflect on the final day."
03
Firebird
I want people to smile when they see me on the dance floor
The first b-girl to win a power moves battle against other b-boys, Firebird is passionately driven to become a big name on the scene. With her biggest influence being her trainer, Hristo Andonov, through eight years of breaking she's learned that if you have something that you truly want to achieve, you must go all in and never give up. Being part of a crew has also played a crucial role in Firebird’s development as she is constantly being pushed to become better by her talented crew members.
"Getting a world final wild card is a dream come true. The world final is the most prestigious breaking competition and everyone dancing professionally wants to go there," says Firebird. Planning to focus her summer training on preparing for the World Final, she will put her trust in her breaking coach. "Persistency and having a good coach are keys to success.”
And when she finally steps onto the World Final stage Firebird says: “I want people to smile when they see me on the dance floor. I want to express my emotions through movement. And I want to show everyone that I really burn for what I'm doing, as I am Firebird, after all.”
04
Ami
Do the thing that you love and give all your effort to it
Ami made history in 2018 by becoming the first-ever b-girl to win the Red Bull BC One World Final and the first b-girl to join the Red Bull BC One All Stars. From there Ami quickly became another testament to Japan's prowess to produce next-level breakers and her inbox blew up overnight. She landed exclusive interviews with the likes of Forbes, fronted campaigns, made her debut as a judge on her 20th birthday, clocked up a handful of other titles and trophies, and then starred on a worldwide breaking tour.
"I’m so grateful. I’ve learned so many things by seeing the world that I would never have learnt if I hadn't become a b-girl," says Ami. "Every place I've gone is a new experience and a special one for me always. I love meeting new dancers. I still want to visit so many places and experience different scenes and cultures."