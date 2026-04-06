Red Bull BC One kicks off 2026 season in Denver

The 2026 U.S. season of Red Bull BC One opened in Denver on April 3, transforming Boettcher Concert Hall into a high-stakes battleground for some of the country’s top breakers. With elite one-on-one battles and a packed lineup of talent, the Denver Cypher highlighted the city’s growing influence within global breaking culture.

By the end of the night, B-Girl Janada and B-Boy Bowzee stood atop their respective brackets, earning their place at the Red Bull BC One National Final in San Diego.

Nebz competes at Red Bull BC One in Denver, Colorado © Daniel Milchev / Red Bull Content Pool

Event overview: Red Bull BC One Denver Cypher

Category Details Event Red Bull BC One Denver Cypher Date April 3, 2026 Location Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex Format 1v1 breaking battles Competitors 16 B-Boys, 8 B-Girls Judges Denver's B-Boy Data, Olympian Kate, B-Boy Ruen: Red Bull BC One Champion

01 Champions rise through stacked brackets

B-Girl final: Janada’s adaptive flow secures the win

Representing Boston, Marie “Janada” Davis faced Salt Lake City’s KT in a dynamic final that showcased contrasting styles and approaches. Both competitors pushed the pace, but Janada’s fluid transitions and intricate footwork ultimately earned her the title.

Fourth year competing in Red Bull BC One Cyphers

Member of Dangerous Mindz crew

Began breaking in 2022

Currently pursuing a graduate degree in architecture

Janada emphasized the uniqueness of each competition, noting the diversity of styles across cities as a defining feature of the series.

Janada wins Red Bull BC One in Denver, Colorado © Daniel Milchev / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation It’s always fun to battle people from different cities who represent their local breaking scenes and their own distinct styles. Janada

B-Boy final: Bowzee claims hometown victory

Aurora native Luis “Bowzee” Rojas delivered a standout performance in front of a home-state crowd, defeating Create, a Kazakhstan-born B-Boy representing Los Angeles.

Bowzee’s winning formula included:

Strong musicality

Inventive blow-ups

Confident floor control

His journey to the title was marked by determination, having battled through prelims before securing the championship.

Bowzee wins Red Bull BC One in Denver, Colorado © Daniel Milchev / Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I had a motive as someone who has competed in Red Bull BC One a couple of times. I was more hungry starting from the prelims, and I was able to solidify the win this time. Bowzee

02 Last chance qualifiers complete the lineup

In a final opportunity to advance, two additional breakers secured their spots in the National Final:

B-Boy Valencio (Houston)

B-Girl India (Chicago)

They join:

Champion: Bowzee

Champion: Janada

Runner-up: Create

Runner-up: KT

All will compete in San Diego for a chance to advance to the World Final stage.

03 Beyond the battles: A full hip-hop showcase

Create competes at Red Bull BC One in Denver, Colorado © Daniel Milchev / Red Bull Content Pool

The night extended beyond breaking, bringing together multiple elements of hip-hop culture.

A collaborative set featured:

Eligh of Living Legends

World champion turntablist Chris Karns

The performance blended live rap and turntablism, adding a unique layer to the event and reinforcing Red Bull BC One’s role as a platform for the broader culture.

The road of Red Bull BC One continues with the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA National Final in San Diego on August 22, 2026, where regional champions, wildcards, and top performers will battle for a place on the global stage. From there, the journey culminates at the World Final in Toronto, Canada, on November 29, 2026, where the world’s best breakers will compete for the title of world champion.