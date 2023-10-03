Check out the best final battles of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Season 2023

Throughout the 2023 season, thousands of b-boys and b-girls from more than 30 countries have battled in the Red Bull BC One Cyphers to get a place in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher . Breakers representing their countries have earned their titles by showing off their skills. Their moves, stamina, style and confidence had to be on point. They had to defeat phenomenally talented, unique and athletic breakers nationwide and, most of all, they had to wow the judges and fans.

As the clock ticks down to the 20th edition of Red Bull BC One , check out the top battles from the qualifying Red Bull BC One Cyphers around the world.

B-Girl Agne v B-Girl Alessandrina

6 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy 2023: b-girl final Agne takes on Alessandrina in the final battle of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy 2023.

Rising Italian B-Girl Agne delivered razor-sharp footwork and power throughout the final battle of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy against ferocious opponent B-Girl Alessandrina, dividing fans on who should have gone on to represent their country. In the end, Agne proved why she’s being cited as Italy's best b-girl prodigy and her prowess in battle mode to be messed with.

B-Boy Kid Colombia v B-Boy Cis

5 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Holland 2023 – B-Boy Final Battle B-Boy Cis goes up against B-Boy Kid Colombia in the final battle of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Holland 2023.

Kid Colombia stormed the stage and took home his second national title as the Red Bull BC One Holland Cypher winner almost a decade after his debut in 2014. He flexed his nearly two decades' worth of experience to beat B-Boy Cis in a spectacular exchange of skills and styles.

B-Girl Sayora v B-Girl Veronika Noodlee

5 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Kazakhstan 2023 - Final Battle B-Girls B-girls Rubina and Sayora meet in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Kazakhstan 2023.

B-Girl Sayora isn’t new to the world’s stage. Back in 2018, she made history as the first b-girl from Kazakhstan to compete in the Red Bull BC One in the first-ever b-girl world final in 2018. Since then her confidence and skillset have leveled up and this year she took the title in the Red Bull BC One Cypher Kazakhstan against fellow B-Girl Veronika Noodlee, with several fans hyping her abilities as being worthy of a World Final victory.

B-Girl Emma v B-Girl Momo

5 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada 2023 – B-Girl Final B-Girl Emma goes up against B-Girl Momo in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada 2023.

B-Girl Emma won a silver medal in breaking’s debut at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since then, she’s elevated her technique and flow, and unleashed a cool confidence that saw her claim her spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022. After a fierce battle against B-Girl Momo in the finals of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada, she's going to take another shot at the world final competition by once again rocking the Last Chance Cypher.

B-Boy Ricky Rules v B-Boy Dani Chico

5 min Red Bull BC One Cypher LATAM 2023 - B-Boy Final Ricky Rules and Dani Chico met in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher LATAM 2023.

Ricky Rules had an epic duel and delivered electrifying rounds against Chilean breaker Dani Chico. This marks the second Red Bull BC One Cypher win for Ricky Rules.

B-Girl Zoely v B-Girl Swami

6 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Mexico 2023: b-girl final Zoely battles Swami in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Mexico 2023.

After four years off the scene, the Red Bull BC One Cypher returned to Mexico with a bang, as B-Girl Zoely flexed her fluidity and technique despite being the underdog. Not only that, she defeated B-Girl Swami, who is a national champ and will represent Mexico next year in Paris. For Zoely, the next stop is the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in Paris.

B-Boy Grazy v B-Boy Assasin Cris

5 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Spain 2023 – B-Boy Final Grazy and Assasin Cris meet in the final battle of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Spain 2023.

The Red Bull BC One Cypher Spain saw Grazy go up against Assasin Cris in an epic showdown of Spanish styles. Multiple national champ Grazy took the title and will once again represent in the Last Chance Cypher.

B-Girl Stefani v B-Girl Shortbread

4 min Red Bull BC One Cypher UK 2023: b-girl final Stefani battles Shortbread in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher UK 2023.

With Stefani and Shortbread, two absolute powerhouses of the British b-girl scene clashed in the final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher UK. Both went all-out, eager to secure a ticket to Paris. The judges saw Stefani as the one worthy to represent the UK in the Last Chance Cypher.

B-Boy Bart v B-Boy Leony

3 min Red Bull BC One Cypher Brazil 2023 - B-Boy Final Leony and Bart meet in the final Red Bull BC One Cypher Brazil 2023 battle.

A future classic went down at the Red Bull BC One Cypher Brazil. Leony, who was the winner of the first Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher, met Bart, a previous Red Bull BC One World Final contender. Leony took the win and has fans worldwide joking about "just give him the direct invite" because he's already advanced through the Last Chance Cypher multiple times.

We'll be adding footage of the best Red Bull BC One Cyphers to this story as they come through, so check back here to see the best battles of the 2023 season.