One of these breakers will be your 2021 Red Bull BC One E-battle champ
From hundreds of online entries, the judges have selected the top 16 B-Girls and B-Boys to compete for a shot at the 2021 Red Bull BC One E-Battle crowns.
The Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2021 has seen over 700 B-Girls and B-Boys from 95 countries upload videos in the hopes of qualifying. India topped the entries with 100 uploads, Brazil was second with 94 and Russia was third with 65.
What you need to know about this year's line-up
- 12 B-Girls and two B-Boys who qualified and competed in the 2020 edition have successfully qualified again.
- A former B-Girl champion has qualified for the third year in a row.
- Japan had the most qualifying entries, with four Japanese breakers (three B-Girls and one B-Boy) making it into the competition. Russia and Canada were second, both with three breakers each.
- Multiple former Red Bull BC One Cypher champions also made it into the top 16 this year.
Refresh your memory with the final stages of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020:
What's in it for the winners?
For those who might not know, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle is a 1v1 breaking competition that takes place completely online. The winners will take home the Red Bull BC One E-Battle championship trophy, a limited-edition Technics SL-1200MK7R/SL-1210MK7R turntable, and will also earn a spot in the Last Chance Cypher at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdańsk, Poland. The Last Chance Cypher is a competition that brings together all the Red Bull BC One Cypher champions to compete for the open spots in the World Final.
Who's made it into the top 16?
B-Girls
- Luma (Colombia) – 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle B-Girl champion, returning contender
- Honokaa (Japan) – returning contender
- Kaede (Japan) – returning contender
- Jilou (Germany) – returning contender
- Konatsu (Canada) – returning contender
- Isis (Ecuador) – 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle finalist, returning contender
- Yell (Korea) – 2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Korea champion, returning contender
- Mery Berry (Poland) – returning contender
- Kotya (Russia) – returning contender
- Alyssa (Belgium) – returning contender
- Snap1 (USA) – returning contender
- Ayu (Japan) – returning contender
- Ayumi (Japan) –2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Japan champion
- Alessandrina (Italy) – 2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy champion
- Starry (Korea)
- Tiff (Canada)
B-Boys
- JohnnyFox (Spain) – returning contender
- Lil G (Venezuela) – former Venezuela B-Boy national cypher champion, returning contender
- Bumblebee (Russia)
- Milky Rock (Russia)
- Lion (Venezuela) – 2019 Venezuela B-Boy national cypher champion
- Wildchild (India)
- Legosam (Malaysia) – former multiple-time Malaysia Red Bull national cypher champion
- Bart (Brazil) – former Brazil B-Boy national cypher champion
- Yosh (Japan)
- Reca (China)
- Daniel (Norway) – former Norway B-Boy national cypher champion
- Onton (Canada)
- Exaggerate (Norway)
- Mowgly (Italy) – former, multiple-time Italy B-Boy national cypher champion
- Lee (Netherland)
- Fever (France)
How the Red Bull BC One E-Battle works from now on
The top 16 B-Girls and B-Boys will now compete in the 1v1 main knockout online competition. Without seeing their bracketed opponent’s round, each competitor now has until June 3 to upload their video for the competition round, from which the three judges will pick the winners of each battle. The winners of the first round will be announced on June 8.
Then, set for June 26, the top eight B-Girls and B-Boys will battle each other over live stream all the way down to the final crowning of the 2021 Red Bull BC One E-Battle champions.
Stay tuned to see who'll win!