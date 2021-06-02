Kastet captures some Madmax style
© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool
From hundreds of online entries, the judges have selected the top 16 B-Girls and B-Boys to compete for a shot at the 2021 Red Bull BC One E-Battle crowns.
The Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2021 has seen over 700 B-Girls and B-Boys from 95 countries upload videos in the hopes of qualifying. India topped the entries with 100 uploads, Brazil was second with 94 and Russia was third with 65.
This year’s judges – Menno, Sarah Bee and Kleju – have now decided which 16 B-Girls and B-Boys will have the chance to become Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2021 champions.

What you need to know about this year's line-up

  • 12 B-Girls and two B-Boys who qualified and competed in the 2020 edition have successfully qualified again.
  • A former B-Girl champion has qualified for the third year in a row.
  • Japan had the most qualifying entries, with four Japanese breakers (three B-Girls and one B-Boy) making it into the competition. Russia and Canada were second, both with three breakers each.
  • Multiple former Red Bull BC One Cypher champions also made it into the top 16 this year.
Refresh your memory with the final stages of the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2020:
Semi-finals and final

What's in it for the winners?

For those who might not know, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle is a 1v1 breaking competition that takes place completely online. The winners will take home the Red Bull BC One E-Battle championship trophy, a limited-edition Technics SL-1200MK7R/SL-1210MK7R turntable, and will also earn a spot in the Last Chance Cypher at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdańsk, Poland. The Last Chance Cypher is a competition that brings together all the Red Bull BC One Cypher champions to compete for the open spots in the World Final.
The direct drive turntable Technics SL-1210 MK7R Red Bull BC One limited edition.
Technics SL-1200/1210MK7R Red Bull BC One Limited Edition with a Red Bull BC One slipmat.
Close shot of the golden tonearm of the Technics SL-1200/1210MK7R Red Bull BC One Limited Edition
A detail shot of the Technics branding and Red Bull BC One logo on the direct drive turntable Technics SL-1200/1210MK7R Red Bull BC One Limited Edition.

Who's made it into the top 16?

B-Girls
  1. Luma (Colombia) – 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle B-Girl champion, returning contender
  2. Honokaa (Japan) – returning contender
  3. Kaede (Japan) – returning contender
  4. Jilou (Germany) – returning contender
  5. Konatsu (Canada) – returning contender
  6. Isis (Ecuador) – 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle finalist, returning contender
  7. Yell (Korea) – 2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Korea champion, returning contender
  8. Mery Berry (Poland) – returning contender
  9. Kotya (Russia) – returning contender
  10. Alyssa (Belgium) – returning contender
  11. Snap1 (USA) – returning contender
  12. Ayu (Japan) – returning contender
  13. Ayumi (Japan) –2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Japan champion
  14. Alessandrina (Italy) – 2019 Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy champion
  15. Starry (Korea)
  16. Tiff (Canada)
B-Boys
  1. JohnnyFox (Spain) – returning contender
  2. Lil G (Venezuela) – former Venezuela B-Boy national cypher champion, returning contender
  3. Bumblebee (Russia)
  4. Milky Rock (Russia)
  5. Lion (Venezuela) – 2019 Venezuela B-Boy national cypher champion
  6. Wildchild (India)
  7. Legosam (Malaysia) – former multiple-time Malaysia Red Bull national cypher champion
  8. Bart (Brazil) – former Brazil B-Boy national cypher champion
  9. Yosh (Japan)
  10. Reca (China)
  11. Daniel (Norway) – former Norway B-Boy national cypher champion
  12. Onton (Canada)
  13. Exaggerate (Norway)
  14. Mowgly (Italy) – former, multiple-time Italy B-Boy national cypher champion
  15. Lee (Netherland)
  16. Fever (France)

How the Red Bull BC One E-Battle works from now on

The top 16 B-Girls and B-Boys will now compete in the 1v1 main knockout online competition. Without seeing their bracketed opponent’s round, each competitor now has until June 3 to upload their video for the competition round, from which the three judges will pick the winners of each battle. The winners of the first round will be announced on June 8.
Then, set for June 26, the top eight B-Girls and B-Boys will battle each other over live stream all the way down to the final crowning of the 2021 Red Bull BC One E-Battle champions.
Stay tuned to see who'll win!
