These are the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher finalists of 2022

At Capitale in New York City, all the Red Bull BC One Cypher winners from around the world came together to battle it out in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2022.

With Vicious, Valentine, Differ, Dora and Flea Rock on the judging panel, DJ Fleg on the decks and Kleju and Ivan The Urban Action Figure hosting, the competition saw the dancers first do a prelim, from which the judges picked the top 16 b-boys and b-girls.

The qualifying breakers then went one-on-one in the knockout stage of the Last Chance Cypher, with four b-boys and four b-girls who advanced to the semi-finals all earning open spots in the World Final Top 16 on Saturday .

The judges also chose one additional b-girl and two additional b-boys as Last Chance Cypher MVPs to fill the final spots in the World Final.

These are the final competitors for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 :

01 Sunny

Sunny © Little Shao

New York City native Sunny will step onto the world final stage as the hometown b-girl. Claiming one of the top four spots in the Last Chance Cypher, Sunny was her cool, calm and stylish self, as she was cheered on by her home city crowd. Also having competed at the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2018 and 2020, this will be her third time on the championship stage.

A dynamic b-girl who’s originally from Cookeville, Tennessee, she started breaking in Philadelphia in 2008 but has lived in New York for many years. “I really wanted to come here and make it through to represent New York," she said after the battle. "I think with breaking having started here it’s important to have someone representing.”

02 Alessandrina

Alessandrina © Dean Treml

Alessandrina battled her way to the Red Bull BC One World Final by claiming one of the top four spots in the 2022 Last Chance Cypher. Born and raised in Sicily and a member of Marittima Funk crew, the energetic, explosive Italian b-girl used her high-energy style and animated character to convince the crowd and the judges.

After the battle Alessandrina was still of energy and excitement. “I feel free, I feel happy, I feel I’m proud of myself and I can’t wait to dance on the main floor on Saturday," she said. "It’s a dream and I can’t believe it.”

03 Vanessa

Vanessa © Little Shao

After competing in the previous two Last Chance Cyphers, Vanessa finally earned a place on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage, and will be the first b-girl from Portugal to compete on the competition. A b-girl who prides herself on her originality, she secured one of the open spots on Saturday by claiming one of the top four spots.

After the battle, Vanessa said: “This was my goal this year, I was super focused to make the stage and prove everybody I could do it. The Last Chance Cypher was cool I was ready and didn’t want to leave any doubt from the moment I stepped into each battle. I did feel my energy go down through the rounds but I’m happy with what I did.”

04 Paulina

Paulina © Little Shao

From Wroclaw, Poland, Paulina claimed one of the top four spots in the Last Chance Cypher. This will be Paulina’s third time on the championship stage, having also competed in 2017 and 2021.

“The Last Chance Cypher was super cool," said the two-time Outbreak Europe champion. "I was very hungry to battle, and of course New York is a special place to dance. On Saturday I want to show myself, my style, and express me."

05 Carlota

Carlota © Little Shao

Carlota is a 20-year-old b-girl originally from Marseille, France. Combining charisma with complex tricks, Carlota won the MVP Award at this year’s Last Chance Cypher and is making her first appearance at the Red Bull BC One World Final.

After being announced as the MVP, she said: “We are in New York and we are where breaking was born, so I have to appreciate dance, represent my style and my personality, and do my best in this way.”

06 Lil Zoo

Lil Zoo © Little Shao

Lil Zoo was born in Morocco but is now based in Austria. As the Red Bull BC One World Champion of 2018, he won the Red Bull BC One Cypher Austria in 2022 and claimed one of the top four spots in the Last Chance Cypher.

Lil Zoo represents El Mouwahidin, Flying Steps & Red Bull BC One All Stars. “I am happy to win the Last Chance Cypher because for me it means a lot," he said. "I’ve won the Red Bull BC One Cypher One Morocco once, the African cypher three-times, the Austria Cypher once, the World Final one time, and now I’ve won the Last Chance Cypher one time. I’m excited to be on the stage and battle for the world championship once again.”

07 Illz

Illz © Little Shao

Illz is a 30-year-old Canadian b-boy raised in Toronto. He's been breaking since 2004 and now represents Ground Illusionz, United Rivals and Lions of Zion.

Illz claimed one of the top four spots at this year’s Last Chance Cypher, after winning the Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada. This is his first time competing at the Red Bull BC One World Final.

“I’m proud of myself because I felt like I earned it. I like the grit of grinding and working for things, seeing it all come to life.”

08 Mighty Jimm

Mighty Jimm © Little Shao

Mighty Jimm used his original blow ups to claim one of the top four spots in the Last Chance Cypher. Representing Antwerp in Belgium, and a member of Black Out and On Dust crew, he went all out in every battle to earn his spot on the world final stage for the first time in his career.

“It was super tough today as my opponents had completely different styles to me and I didn’t know what to expect, but I pushed through, it was a great experience and I had fun," he said. "It feels amazing to be going to the world final, I’m really happy about it. I want to keep pushing it on the world stage on Saturday.”

09 Wigor

Wigor © Little Shao

Wigor is a 20-year-old b-boy from Kraków, Poland. A member of Cool Kidz Mob, he started breaking in 2011 at the age of 11. Known for pure speed in all his movements, Wigor took one of the top four spots at the Last Chance Cypher, after winning the Red Bull BC One Cypher Poland.

“It was always my dream," he said. "It’s like the biggest breaking event in the world.”

10 Issin

Issin © Little Shao

Issin is a 17-year-old b-boy from Okayama, Japan. Representing Body Carnival, he's known for his advanced power, which propelled him to the top 8 of this year’s Last Chance Cypher. Even power move innovator B-Boy Ivan was awestruck at the original power combos Issin threw against former BC One Champion Lil Zoo. Ultimately, Issin won the MVP Award and is competing at the World Finals for the first time.

“I’m actually trying to make the most amount of noise out of all the dancers," he said, "so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

11 Mini Joe

Mini Joe © Little Shao

Mini Joe was chosen by the judge’s as one of the two MVP breakers from the Last Chance Cypher and was awarded one of the six open spots in the World Final on Saturday. Living in Spain but originally from Caracas City in Venezuela, he impressed the judges with his dynamic, musical, raw b-boy flow, executing his footwork, power and freezes with speed and precision all night.

This was Mini Joe’s second time competing in the Last Chance Cypher, and when he found out that he would be competing in the world final battle he said: “I feel really happy right now because this was my goal to represent on the world final stage. It’s a dream for me, and now I have my dream in my hands, to do my best on Saturday.”

Catch all of the finalists in the livestream of the Red Bull BC One World Final on Saturday November 12 exclusively on ESPN+ at 7PM EST, with a primetime replay on ESPN on Sunday, November 13. The full livestream replay will also be available on Red Bull TV immediately after the event.