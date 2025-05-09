The Red Bull BC One All Stars perform at the Denver Nuggets half-time show.
© Vibrvncy
Breaking

Red Bull BC One: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the USA Cypher

From Minneapolis to New York to Denver, the road to Tokyo heats up—get the key moments, rising stars, and how to watch the Red Bull BC One USA Cypher.
By Tommy Douglas
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis

Red Bull BC One returns to the Twin Cities – a star-studded breaking lineup competes for their chance to be crowned champion.

United States

Red Bull BC One Cypher New York

Red Bull BC One returns to the Big Apple – a star-studded breaking lineup competes for their chance to be crowned champion.

United States

Red Bull BC One Cypher & Camp USA – Denver

Red Bull BC One Cypher & Camp USA is back... and this time the big event will be in Denver, CO!

United States

El Nino

El Nino from the USA will be judging Red Bull BC One World Final 2021.

United StatesUnited States

Issin

A fearless young b-boy from Okayama, Japan, Issin Hishikawa is on a mission to make a big impact on the global dance scene with the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

JapanJapan

Logistx

Representing Underground Flow, BreakinMIA and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Logistx is renowned for her phenomenal musicality and flow.

United StatesUnited States

Phil Wizard

Philip Kim, aka Phil Wizard, is one of the most creatively original breakers on the hip-hop dance scene, who became the first-ever b-boy to win a Breaking gold medal in Paris.

CanadaCanada

Ronnie

Since 2004, breaker Ronnie Abaldonado has traveled the world battling, producing shows in his hometown, Las Vegas, running a hip-hop culture centre and being a Red Bull BC One All Star.

United StatesUnited States

Shigekix

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, B-Boy Shigekix is a Red Bull BC One All Star, a member of the K.A.K.B crew and the 2020 Red Bull BC One champion.

JapanJapan

Sunni

Malaysian-born but UK-raised B-Boy Sunni is a multiple breaking world champion and a member of Red Bull BC One All Stars.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Victor

One of the world’s best breakers and a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion, Victor’s sense of community and big dreams keep pushing him forward.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis
  2. 2
    Half-time Show Takeover: Red Bull BC One All Stars x Denver Nuggets
  3. 3
    Red Bull BC One Cypher New York
  4. 4
    How to Watch: Red Bull BC One USA National Final
The 2025 USA breaking season has been nothing less than epic. The countdown to the national final is underway! Here's the rundown on anything you might have missed along the way.
01

Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis

The qualifier leg of the 2025 US Red Bull BC One season kicked off in Minneapolis, MN at the brand new immersive projection-mapping space, The Royalston Square. The West Qualifier showcased elite breakers from across the country, including competitors from Hawaii and Orlando. Fans were also treated to a special showcase featuring legendary judges, including two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and Olympic medalist Victor, alongside fellow World Champion and BC One All Star Ronnie.
B-boy Bowzee wins the b-boy bracket at Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis.

B-boy Bowzee wins the b-boy bracket at Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis.

© Carlo Cruz / Red Bull Content Pool

This is my first Red Bull event I’ve ever competed in, so this was a really special experience. I feel so blessed to be enjoying dance again and the community around me. Can’t wait to be back in my hometown (Denver) and compete at National!
BBoy Bowzee
The competition featured high-energy battles and jaw-dropping performances, amplified by the venue's cutting-edge audio-visual technology. Bowzee, representing Colorado’s Rock Force Crew, made an inspiring comeback just seven months after tearing his ACL to claim his first Red Bull BC One victory. Meanwhile, Chicago’s B-Girl India of Phaze 2 Crew leveraged her past experience in the US National Final to dominate the Women’s bracket.
Utilizing body mapping technology, the judges were amplified across all the perimeter walls, in a fluid, blue and red tracing effect on screen. As the first of two National Qualifiers in the US, the Minneapolis winners will await the champions of the East Cypher in NYC before advancing to the US National Final in Denver. Where the country’s top breakers will vie for a chance to compete on the world’s biggest stage in Tokyo.
B-girl India wins the b-girl bracket at Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis.

B-girl India wins the b-girl bracket at Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis.

© Carlo Cruz / Red Bull Content Pool

To prepare myself ahead of each battle, it’s really important for me to take a deep breath and remind myself not to overthink things but rather lean into the music and the crowd and take energy from that.
BGirl India
02

Half-time Show Takeover: Red Bull BC One All Stars x Denver Nuggets

Showtime basketball met showtime breaking! Beats. Pyro effects. Hype routines & signature moves. Talk about an all-time performance featuring breaking's finest! Ahead of the National Final in Denver the Red Bull BC One All Stars delivered an epic sneak peak at the Denver Nuggets' final hometown half-time show of the season.
MC'd by B-boy Ivan, BC One All Stars El Niño, Phil Wizard, Logistx, Victor, Shigekix, Ronnie, Sunni, Issin and Morris took to the floor. With epic footwork, insane freezes and power moves they lit up the arena letting the 303 know why they're all stars.
03

Red Bull BC One Cypher New York

Stay tuned for updates from the Red Bull BC One Cypher New York on May 9!
04

How to Watch: Red Bull BC One USA National Final

The top 16 b-boys and b-girls will battle 1v1 in Denver, CO, at the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA. Competing for the title of National Champ and a spot in the Tokyo World Final. Catch the cypher live on Red Bull TV or on the Red Bull BC One TikTok, Facebook and YouTube channel on Sunday, May 18.
Follow @RedBullBCOne for real-time updates from the global competition.

Part of this story

Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis

Red Bull BC One returns to the Twin Cities – a star-studded breaking lineup competes for their chance to be crowned champion.

United States

Red Bull BC One Cypher New York

Red Bull BC One returns to the Big Apple – a star-studded breaking lineup competes for their chance to be crowned champion.

United States

Red Bull BC One Cypher & Camp USA – Denver

Red Bull BC One Cypher & Camp USA is back... and this time the big event will be in Denver, CO!

United States

El Nino

El Nino from the USA will be judging Red Bull BC One World Final 2021.

United StatesUnited States

Issin

A fearless young b-boy from Okayama, Japan, Issin Hishikawa is on a mission to make a big impact on the global dance scene with the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

JapanJapan

Logistx

Representing Underground Flow, BreakinMIA and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Logistx is renowned for her phenomenal musicality and flow.

United StatesUnited States

Phil Wizard

Philip Kim, aka Phil Wizard, is one of the most creatively original breakers on the hip-hop dance scene, who became the first-ever b-boy to win a Breaking gold medal in Paris.

CanadaCanada

Ronnie

Since 2004, breaker Ronnie Abaldonado has traveled the world battling, producing shows in his hometown, Las Vegas, running a hip-hop culture centre and being a Red Bull BC One All Star.

United StatesUnited States

Shigekix

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, B-Boy Shigekix is a Red Bull BC One All Star, a member of the K.A.K.B crew and the 2020 Red Bull BC One champion.

JapanJapan

Sunni

Malaysian-born but UK-raised B-Boy Sunni is a multiple breaking world champion and a member of Red Bull BC One All Stars.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Victor

One of the world’s best breakers and a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion, Victor’s sense of community and big dreams keep pushing him forward.

United StatesUnited States
Breaking
Breaking
Dance