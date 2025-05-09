Breaking
Red Bull BC One: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the USA Cypher
From Minneapolis to New York to Denver, the road to Tokyo heats up—get the key moments, rising stars, and how to watch the Red Bull BC One USA Cypher.
The 2025 USA breaking season has been nothing less than epic. The countdown to the national final is underway! Here's the rundown on anything you might have missed along the way.
01
Red Bull BC One Cypher Minneapolis
The qualifier leg of the 2025 US Red Bull BC One season kicked off in Minneapolis, MN at the brand new immersive projection-mapping space, The Royalston Square. The West Qualifier showcased elite breakers from across the country, including competitors from Hawaii and Orlando. Fans were also treated to a special showcase featuring legendary judges, including two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and Olympic medalist Victor, alongside fellow World Champion and BC One All Star Ronnie.
This is my first Red Bull event I’ve ever competed in, so this was a really special experience. I feel so blessed to be enjoying dance again and the community around me. Can’t wait to be back in my hometown (Denver) and compete at National!
The competition featured high-energy battles and jaw-dropping performances, amplified by the venue's cutting-edge audio-visual technology. Bowzee, representing Colorado’s Rock Force Crew, made an inspiring comeback just seven months after tearing his ACL to claim his first Red Bull BC One victory. Meanwhile, Chicago’s B-Girl India of Phaze 2 Crew leveraged her past experience in the US National Final to dominate the Women’s bracket.
Utilizing body mapping technology, the judges were amplified across all the perimeter walls, in a fluid, blue and red tracing effect on screen. As the first of two National Qualifiers in the US, the Minneapolis winners will await the champions of the East Cypher in NYC before advancing to the US National Final in Denver. Where the country’s top breakers will vie for a chance to compete on the world’s biggest stage in Tokyo.
To prepare myself ahead of each battle, it’s really important for me to take a deep breath and remind myself not to overthink things but rather lean into the music and the crowd and take energy from that.
02
Half-time Show Takeover: Red Bull BC One All Stars x Denver Nuggets
Showtime basketball met showtime breaking! Beats. Pyro effects. Hype routines & signature moves. Talk about an all-time performance featuring breaking's finest! Ahead of the National Final in Denver the Red Bull BC One All Stars delivered an epic sneak peak at the Denver Nuggets' final hometown half-time show of the season.
MC'd by B-boy Ivan, BC One All Stars El Niño, Phil Wizard, Logistx, Victor, Shigekix, Ronnie, Sunni, Issin and Morris took to the floor. With epic footwork, insane freezes and power moves they lit up the arena letting the 303 know why they're all stars.
03
Red Bull BC One Cypher New York
Stay tuned for updates from the Red Bull BC One Cypher New York on May 9!
04
How to Watch: Red Bull BC One USA National Final
The top 16 b-boys and b-girls will battle 1v1 in Denver, CO, at the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA. Competing for the title of National Champ and a spot in the Tokyo World Final. Catch the cypher live on Red Bull TV or on the Red Bull BC One TikTok, Facebook and YouTube channel on Sunday, May 18.
