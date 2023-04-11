© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking
Red Bull BC One USA Cypher season launches at Brooklyn Nets game
The Red Bull BC One All Stars took part in a cypher with beats provided by the Brooklyn Nets Drumline crew.
The world of sports and culture met at the Barclay’s Center as Red Bull BC One worked with the Brooklyn Nets to launch the Red Bull BC One USA Cypher season.
Watch the elite breaking group Red Bull BC One All Stars including Victor, RoxRite, Phil Wizard, Lil G and Ronnie battle Team Hype at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show below, with the help of the Brooklyn Nets Drumline. They showcased athleticism on the basketball court that’s never been seen before.
Save the date for the Red Bull BC One Camp and Cypher happening in Philadelphia on August 25-27, 2023. This year's Red Bull BC One World Final will be held in Paris, France on October 21, 2023.