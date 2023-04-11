Roxrite performing at the Brooklyn Nets cypher show
© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking

Red Bull BC One USA Cypher season launches at Brooklyn Nets game

The Red Bull BC One All Stars took part in a cypher with beats provided by the Brooklyn Nets Drumline crew.
By Riley Hunter
The world of sports and culture met at the Barclay’s Center as Red Bull BC One worked with the Brooklyn Nets to launch the Red Bull BC One USA Cypher season.
Watch the elite breaking group Red Bull BC One All Stars including Victor, RoxRite, Phil Wizard, Lil G and Ronnie battle Team Hype at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show below, with the help of the Brooklyn Nets Drumline. They showcased athleticism on the basketball court that’s never been seen before.
Save the date for the Red Bull BC One Camp and Cypher happening in Philadelphia on August 25-27, 2023. This year's Red Bull BC One World Final will be held in Paris, France on October 21, 2023.
Red Bull BC One All Stars and Nets Team Hype

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Lil G at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Roxrite performing at the Brooklyn Nets cypher show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Ronnie performing at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Victor performing at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Victor at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Lil G performing at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Nets Team Hype Gin performing for the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Nets Team Hype Thriller performing for the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Nets Team Hype Gin performing for the Brooklyn Nets halftime show

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull BC One All Star pose for a photo at the Barclays Center

© Jesus Presinal / Red Bull Content Pool

