Meet the Red Bull BC One USA Finalists: B-Girl Sunny and B-Boy Ali

The sold-out venue,

, had a capacity of 1,000. Judging by the way three tiers of folks were shoulder-to-shoulder vying for a good view of the stage and cheering their hearts out, I believe it. On the main floor were three throne-like chairs reserved for the judges (legends

,

, and

) flanking a circular outline on the floor — the entire circumference of which was full of break dancing fans and supporters shouting, cheering, and waiting for their VIP view of the cypher. It was there, in that circle, that 16 B-Boys and 16

left it all on the floor to determine who would represent the country in the World Final. After three hours of back-to-back to back-to-back battles and a crowd whose energy didn’t quit, the victorious two emerged: B-Girl Sunny from NYC and B-Boy Ali from Salt Lake City.