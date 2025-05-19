Breaking
B-Girl Logistx & B-Boy Hijack win the Red Bull BC One USA National Final
Denver delivered for a showdown of rhythm and resilience! Red Bull BC One Crowns U.S. Champions bound for Tokyo.
On Sunday, May 18, the prestigious global breaking competition (known as breakdancing), Red Bull BC One, wrapped its 2025 U.S. season with Cypher USA in Denver. Following regional cyphers in Minneapolis and New York, the country’s most elite 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls earned the right to center an all-out battle in the Mile High City. At stake: a coveted spot at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Tokyo.
After an adrenaline-charged final, Logistix dominated the competition to take the B-Girl title, while Hijack brought the heat as the winner of the B-Boy bracket. Both champions will go on to represent the U.S. at the 22nd edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final in Tokyo on November 9, 2025.
Red Bull BC One USA Cypher Winners
B-Girl Logistx
I feel proud of myself for navigating life while training for this battle,” says B-Girl Logistx, 2021 Red Bull BC One World Champion. I am grateful for this win and the people who supported me on this journey. I’m ready for Tokyo, but this time I am working my way up from the National Final. In order to do this opportunity justice, I have to win in Tokyo.
B-boy Hijack
What’s important is how you put your fingerprint on this dance,” says Hijack, the now two-time Red Bull BC One Cypher USA champion. “It’s not just about signature moves – it’s about signature style. I can’t wait to represent [the] USA, but most importantly, represent Hawaii.
A Full-On Cultural Takeover
Judging each round was a panel of respected breakers: Red Bull BC One All Star B-Boy Taisuke, B-Girl Beta, and OG B-Boy Ken Swift of the Rock Steady Crew. Focused on creativity, musicality, and flow, they were tasked with deciding who would earn the honor of being crowned Red Bull BC One U.S. Champion.
In the lead-up to the main event, Red Bull BC One Camp USA took over Denver with two full days of workshops, exhibitions, and battles. The camp introduced Break Fighter, a new 2v2 format that paired breakers with gamers in a crossover clash featuring the iconic Japanese game, Street Fighter. Teams rotated between the controller and the floor, all battling for a chance to win a trip to the World Final in Tokyo. The event also featured Salt Break City—a fully female battle that paired B-Girls with all-styles dancers, showing what happens when the power of breaking meets the versatility of street dance on the floor.
With a legacy more than two decades deep, Red Bull’s commitment to breaking continues to elevate the scene through competition, mentorship, and community events worldwide. Red Bull BC One remains a premier platform for breakers. Every year, thousands of skilled breakers compete for a chance to show what they are made of at the Red Bull BC One World Final.
