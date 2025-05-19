B-Girl Logistx & B-Boy Hijack win the Red Bull BC One USA National Final

Red Bull BC One Red Bull BC One is the biggest one-on-one b-boy and b-girl competition in the world. Every year, thousands of dancers battle for a chance to represent at the World Final.

, wrapped its 2025 U.S. season with Cypher USA in Denver. Following regional cyphers in Minneapolis and New York, the country’s most elite 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls earned the right to center an all-out battle in the Mile High City. At stake: a coveted spot at the

brought the heat as the winner of the B-Boy bracket. Both champions will go on to represent the U.S. at the 22nd edition of the

I feel proud of myself for navigating life while training for this battle,” says B-Girl Logistx, 2021 Red Bull BC One World Champion. I am grateful for this win and the people who supported me on this journey. I’m ready for Tokyo, but this time I am working my way up from the National Final. In order to do this opportunity justice, I have to win in Tokyo.

What’s important is how you put your fingerprint on this dance,” says Hijack, the now two-time Red Bull BC One Cypher USA champion. “It’s not just about signature moves – it’s about signature style. I can’t wait to represent [the] USA, but most importantly, represent Hawaii.

of the Rock Steady Crew. Focused on creativity, musicality, and flow, they were tasked with deciding who would earn the honor of being crowned Red Bull BC One U.S. Champion.