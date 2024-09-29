Breaking
B-Girl La Vix and B-Boy Icey Ives crowned Red Bull BC One USA Champions
Through a sixteen-bracket knockout, La Vix and Icey Ives are on their way to the Red Bull BC One World Final.
Red Bull BC One is the most globally-renowned 1 vs. 1 breaking competition; and today, 32 of breakers flooded Venice Beach in Los Angeles for a chance to be crowned the champions of the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA.
Hip-hop icon, Redman, opened the show, hyping up the crowd before the battles even began. An esteemed panel of judges including: Olympic Gold Medalist B-Girl Ami, Olympian B-Boy Lee, B-Girl Bonita, and B-Boy Ruen voted Icey Ives (Jeremy Viray) and La Vix (Vicki Chang) as the b-boy and b-girl to come out on top, making them the Red Bull BC One U.S. Champions.
“Honestly I’m just very grateful to be dancing and to just share the moment with everybody on stage. Tonight was just amazing. Just honestly being able to dance now at the age of 29, everything’s a plus for me. Win, lose or draw, I love it all the same way,” says Icey Ives [b-boy winner].
Icey Ives beat out Hijack in the final round. Jeremy Viray, a Filipino born in Anchorage, Alaska, started dancing in 2007 and discovered his love for breaking. Always seeking to elevate his skills, he now represents Rock Force Crew. Additionally, he is a co-owner of Flow Zone Dance Studio. Icey Ives previously won the 2019 Red Bull BC One National Final USA and has participated in the Red Bull BC One National since 2014.
In the last round, A+ went up against La Vix, but judges ultimately voted La Vix the winner.
“I’m feeling really happy mostly because my entire crew came out to support me, so just to have everyone down here to support was really really nice. I really just wanted to dance and be free.” says La Vix [b-girl winner].
From San Jose, California, Vicki “La Vix” Chang started breaking at 18 in Berkeley, CA. She is a member of Team USA and has recently collaborated with the Golden State Warriors, Reese’s, Nike, and Jack in the Box. She has competed in the Red Bull BC One National Finals USA every year since the start aside from 2022.
Red Bull’s legacy in breaking spans twenty-plus years, starting with the iconic Red Bull Lords of the Floor, a 2 vs. 2 competition that had its 2024 return in Seattle on April 6. Today, Red Bull BC One is the premiere breaking competition, globally, where breakers across generations gather to celebrate breaking and the community.
