Breaking
Red Bull BC One 2022 winners: Victor and India are the new champions
Victor, from the USA and India, from the Netherlands, and triumphed in the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022.
For its 19th edition, the bc one returned to New York City, the birthplace of breaking and hip-hop.
On November 12, 2022, 16 of the world’s best b-girls and b-boys brought their skills to the infamous circular stage. Victor, from the USA and India, from the Netherlands, came out on top and were crowned the winners of Red Bull BC One 2022.
The livestream replay will be available shortly.
Both finals were between the Netherlands and the USA. India beat title-defender Logistx, from the USA, in the final. Victor beat fellow Red Bull BC One All Star Lee, from the Netherlands, in the final.