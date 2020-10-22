The Red Bull BC One World Final goes down on Nov 28, here’s how to watch it
The best B-Boys and B-Girls on the planet are jetting off to Salzburg. Their destination is the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 on November 28. Here's how to get the perfect view for every battle.
The Red Bull BC One World Final is one of the world's most prestigious and globally recognized one-on-one breaking competitions. International talent will be flying in to go head-to-head and two new champions will be crowned.
The event returns for its 17th edition in 2020 and for the first time ever it will be held in Salzburg, Austria, where it will show that, even in 2020, the sky is not the limit for breaking.
In a year like 2020, the thirst of breakers to compete is bigger than ever. They've been honing their skills in small studios or their homes and are eager to show off their maneuvers in battles once again. We can expect a multitude of unseen moves, flips and tricks that were created behind closed doors during a stormy year for the worldwide breaking community.
As in previous years, the Red Bull BC One World Final will feature a B-Girl and a B-Boy competition. Eight of the best B-Boys and eight of the best B-Girls are invited to Austria to pit their high-level breaking skills against each other on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage.
At the air-show-like spectacle, each dancer has to be sharp, on point and rhythmically in tune with the music if they want to defeat their opponents. With each victory comes progress through the tournament, reaching new heights and getting a step closer to victory.
In the end, only one B-Boy and one B-Girl can walk away with the belt as the 2020 Red Bull BC One World Finals champion.
For all of you not wanting to miss a second of the action, the whole Red Bull BC One World Final competition will be live streamed on Red Bull TV, Facebook and Youtube.
On Saturday, November 28, it all goes down, so mark the date in your diary and get ready for another exciting Red Bull BC One World Final.