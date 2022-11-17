© Little Shao
India and Victor are the Red Bull BC One 2022 champions
At the 19th Red Bull BC One World Final, India and Victor took home the titles. Read on to discover how they won and enjoy a complete replay of the event below.
On November 12, 2022, the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City hosted the 19th Red Bull BC One World Final. On the sacred ground of the city, known as the birthplace of breaking and hip-hop, 16 b-girls and 16 b-boys from 20 countries battled to take home the prestigious championship belt.
At the world final, 11 b-girls and 10 b-boys were invited to compete, while five more b-girls and six b-boys earned their spot via the Last Chance Cypher on Thursday. The Last Chance Cypher is the battle of the national Red Bull BC One champions, who qualified in more than 60 Red Bull BC One Cyphers hosted across 30 countries worldwide.
The judges – Kid Glyde, Ayumi, Jey, FaBGirl and Sick – selected the winners from a lineup brimming with youth, finesse and energy. The hosts, MyVerse and Wicket, guided the crowd through the evening, while DJ Skeme Richards provided the tracks that got the breakers bouncing.
After four hours and 30 intense battles, India from the Netherlands and the USA's Victor were crowned the 2022 champions of Red Bull BC One.
India
From the start, India – who represents the Heavyhitters and Hustle Kidz crews – convinced the crowd and the judges with neverending energy, spectacular moves and precise musicality. She beat Luma from Colombia, Swami from Mexico and 671 from China before overcoming defending champion Logistx from the USA.
After claiming the title, she said: "I had to battle the defending champion and that’s not nothing. It was super great, I had to do my best and I was super happy to battle against her."
Victor
Victor, who represents Squadron, MF Kidz, Back Yard Funk and Red Bull BC One All Stars, secured his second Red Bull BC One title and is now one of only five champions who have won the competition multiple times.
It feels amazing to represent the US and to bring the belt back home
With a clean style, plenty of finesse and unshakable stamina, he dominated the stage with his well-rounded b-boy style. In the battles, he overcame Marlone from France, Phil Wizard from Canada, Yu-Ki from Japan and Lee from the Netherlands.
After the battle, Victor said, "It feels amazing to represent the US and bring the belt back home, back to New York where it all started. I’m happy to be the one to do that."
Seven facts about the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022
- Both finals this year were between dancers from the USA and the Netherlands. India and Logistx for the b-girls, Lee and Victor for the b-boys.
- There have been a total of six Red Bull BC One world champions from the USA (Omar, Ronnie, RoxRite, Logistx and Victor twice). The Netherlands is next best with four titles (Menno on three occasions and India).
- 2022 was the year of the newcomers as 22 of the breakers had never stepped onto the Red Bull BC One World Final stage before. Only 10 were returning contenders.
- The USA, France, Japan, the Netherlands and Canada had three dancers in the competition, while Italy and Poland had two. The other dancers were representing their countries solo.
- The Red Bull BC One World Final was held in New York City in 2009. This makes it only the second city that has hosted the Red Bull BC One World Final twice. The other one was Paris, in 2008 and 2014.
- This Red Bull BC One edition had one of the youngest lineups ever: two b-girls (Kimie and India) were only 16 and four breakers (671, Swami, Lorenzo and Issin) were 17 years old.
- Victor and Logistx went first in every battle.
Watch the replay of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022
Red Bull BC One World Final
Breakers from across the globe will do battle to be crowned World Champion in NYC, the birthplace of hip-hop.