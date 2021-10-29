Sunni in Poland
Meet the invited B-Boys of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021

The 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final takes place on November 6, in the city of Gdansk in Poland. These are the invited B-Boys.
By Emmanuel Adelekun
4 min readUpdated on
On Saturday November 6, the 18th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final will go down in Gdansk, Poland. Once again, 16 of the best B-Boys on the international breaking scene will compete to see who'll take the title.
The top-16 B-Boy line-up has four open spots reserved for the winners of the Last Chance Cypher. The other 12 spots have been filled by the invited wildcard contenders, selected from some of the best B-Boys on the international breaking scene.
Amongst the 12 invited B-Boys are the defending Red Bull BC One world champion, multiple BC One Cypher winners, B-Boys with many championship titles to their name and more. So, here are the 12 B-Boys invited to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021:

Shigekix

Shigekix from Japan, the winner of the Red Bull Bc One B-boys World Final 2020 poses for a portrait with his champion belt at the Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria on November 28, 2020.
Japan's B-Boy Shigekix is the champion of Red Bull BC One 2020
© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool
From Japan, representing K.A.K.B crew and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Shigekix is the defending 2020 Red Bull BC One World Finals champion and the youngest breaker to ever win the title. He's back this year to see if he can become the second breaker in Red Bull BC One history to win back-to-back World Finals.

Phil Wizard

Phil Wizard from Canada poses for a portrait at Chor Bazaar ahead of Red Bull BC One Camp & World Final in Mumbai, India, on November 5, 2019.
Phil Wizard dancing in the streets of Mumbai
© Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool
From Canada, representing 7 Commandos and United Rivals crew, Phil Wizard was the 2017 Red Bull BC One Cypher LA winner, the 2018 Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada winner and the 2018 Undisputed World B-Boy series champion. This will be his second time battling at the World Finals.

Xak

Portrait of B-Boy Xak
Xak from XVII Generation and Arcopom
© Sebas Romero / Red Bull Content Pool
From Spain, representing XVII Generation and Arcopom crew, Xak is a three-time winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Spain and he'll be stepping onto the World Finals stage for the first time in his breaking career.

Sunni

A photograph of B-Boy Sunni shot for the October 2019 edition of The Red Bulletin.
Sunni
© David Clerihew
From the UK, representing the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Sunni is a two-time winner of the UK B-Boy Championships and has competed at the Red Bull BC One World Finals four times, making this his fifth journey onto the World Finals stage.

Zoopreme

Zoopreme poses for a portrait for the announcement of the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria on September 16, 2020.
Zoopreme dancing in Hangar 7
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
From Denmark, representing The Ruggeds, Lack of Crowns and the Capsule Corp crew, Zoopreme is the 2019 Unbreakable solo champion and the 2019 Undisputed World B-Boy series champion. He'll be competing for the first time on the World Finals stage.

Thomaz

B-Boy Thomaz poses for a portrait during the shooting of the announcement clip of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021 in Gdańsk, Poland on September 23, 2020.
B-Boy Thomaz
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
From Poland, representing RockaFellaz and the Polskee Flavour crew, Thomaz is a two-time winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Poland. This will be his second time competing at the Red Bull BC One World Finals.

Gun

Portrait of B-Boy Gun from Russia.
B-Boy Gun from Illusion of Exist crew
© Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool
From Russia, representing Illusion of Exist crew, Gun is the 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle champion, which earned him a spot in the 2021 World Finals line-up. This will be his first time competing on the World Finals stage.

Lagaet

A portrait of Lagaet
Lagaet from The Ruggeds and Momentum Crew
© Hugo Silva/Red Bull Content Pool
From the French island of Martinique, representing Momentum and The Ruggeds crew, Lagaet was the winner of the 2011 Red Bull BC One Western European qualifier. He'll be battling on the World Finals stage for the third-time in his breaking career.

TawfiQ

Red Bull BC One Merchandise at the loft in Salzburg, Austria on February 11th, 2021.
TawfiQ presents Red Bull BC One Merchandise in action
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
From the Netherlands, representing the Ruggeds crew, TawfiQ was the 2020 Red Bull BC One E-Battle runner-up and he'll be battling at the World Finals for the first time in his breaking career.

Flea Rock

Profile portrait of Flea Rock, aka Nike Messiah.
Flea Rock
© Manny Fernandez
From the USA, representing the legendary Skill Methodz and the Street Masters crew, plus the First Class Dream Team crew, Flea Rock has won the Circle Kingz competition and is a well-known, longstanding veteran on the breaking scene. This will be his first time battling at the World Finals.

Wild Jerry

Wild Jerry poses for a portrait at the Red Bull BC One Battle - X in Moscow, Russia on November 05, 2020
Wild Jerry at Red Bull BC One Battle-X Russia
© Dmitriy Tibekin / Red Bull Content Pool
From Belarus, representing Nothing 2 Lose squad, Wild Jerry won the 2019 just4rockers 10th Anniversary jam and the Russian Roulette breaking tournament. He'll be battling at the World Finals for the first time.

Bart

Bart from Brazil poses for a portrait during the Red Bull BC One World Final Week in Mumbai, India on November 6, 2019
B-Boy Bart from Brazil
© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
From Brazil, representing Flying Steps, Tsunami All-Stars and the Sul Clan crew, Bart is the 2018 Red Bull BC One Cypher Brazil winner and will be competing in the World Final battle for the second time in his breaking career.
Be sure to save the date and check out the live action at Red Bull BC One 2021.
