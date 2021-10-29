© Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool
Meet the invited B-Boys of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021
The 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final takes place on November 6, in the city of Gdansk in Poland. These are the invited B-Boys.
On Saturday November 6, the 18th edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final will go down in Gdansk, Poland. Once again, 16 of the best B-Boys on the international breaking scene will compete to see who'll take the title.
The top-16 B-Boy line-up has four open spots reserved for the winners of the Last Chance Cypher. The other 12 spots have been filled by the invited wildcard contenders, selected from some of the best B-Boys on the international breaking scene.
Amongst the 12 invited B-Boys are the defending Red Bull BC One world champion, multiple BC One Cypher winners, B-Boys with many championship titles to their name and more. So, here are the 12 B-Boys invited to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021:
Shigekix
From Japan, representing K.A.K.B crew and the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Shigekix is the defending 2020 Red Bull BC One World Finals champion and the youngest breaker to ever win the title. He's back this year to see if he can become the second breaker in Red Bull BC One history to win back-to-back World Finals.
Phil Wizard
From Canada, representing 7 Commandos and United Rivals crew, Phil Wizard was the 2017 Red Bull BC One Cypher LA winner, the 2018 Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada winner and the 2018 Undisputed World B-Boy series champion. This will be his second time battling at the World Finals.
Xak
From Spain, representing XVII Generation and Arcopom crew, Xak is a three-time winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Spain and he'll be stepping onto the World Finals stage for the first time in his breaking career.
Sunni
From the UK, representing the Red Bull BC One All Stars, Sunni is a two-time winner of the UK B-Boy Championships and has competed at the Red Bull BC One World Finals four times, making this his fifth journey onto the World Finals stage.
Zoopreme
From Denmark, representing The Ruggeds, Lack of Crowns and the Capsule Corp crew, Zoopreme is the 2019 Unbreakable solo champion and the 2019 Undisputed World B-Boy series champion. He'll be competing for the first time on the World Finals stage.
Thomaz
From Poland, representing RockaFellaz and the Polskee Flavour crew, Thomaz is a two-time winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Poland. This will be his second time competing at the Red Bull BC One World Finals.
Gun
From Russia, representing Illusion of Exist crew, Gun is the 2019 Red Bull BC One E-Battle champion, which earned him a spot in the 2021 World Finals line-up. This will be his first time competing on the World Finals stage.
Lagaet
From the French island of Martinique, representing Momentum and The Ruggeds crew, Lagaet was the winner of the 2011 Red Bull BC One Western European qualifier. He'll be battling on the World Finals stage for the third-time in his breaking career.
TawfiQ
From the Netherlands, representing the Ruggeds crew, TawfiQ was the 2020 Red Bull BC One E-Battle runner-up and he'll be battling at the World Finals for the first time in his breaking career.
Flea Rock
From the USA, representing the legendary Skill Methodz and the Street Masters crew, plus the First Class Dream Team crew, Flea Rock has won the Circle Kingz competition and is a well-known, longstanding veteran on the breaking scene. This will be his first time battling at the World Finals.
Wild Jerry
From Belarus, representing Nothing 2 Lose squad, Wild Jerry won the 2019 just4rockers 10th Anniversary jam and the Russian Roulette breaking tournament. He'll be battling at the World Finals for the first time.
Bart
From Brazil, representing Flying Steps, Tsunami All-Stars and the Sul Clan crew, Bart is the 2018 Red Bull BC One Cypher Brazil winner and will be competing in the World Final battle for the second time in his breaking career.
Be sure to save the date and check out the live action at Red Bull BC One 2021.
