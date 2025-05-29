Introducing Giulio Pellizzari, the future of Italian cycling

Giulio Pellizzari describes himself as a “normal guy who likes to ride a bike”. But not many Average Joes go toe-to-toe with Tadej Pogačar three weeks into their first Giro d’Italia. The Italian was making his debut at his home Grand Tour in 2024 and describes the experience of attacking the Maglia Rosa [pink jersey] as the most incredible of his career.

While he ultimately didn’t win the stage, his performance secured him second place in the race’s King of the Mountains category and highlighted his potential. Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe took notice. The 21-year-old joined the WorldTour outfit during the off-season, and hopes his new team-mates such as Primož Roglič can teach him how to win.

01 Turning pro was a dream come true

Growing up in the small commune of San Severino Marche, Pellizzari’s formative years were spent riding in the foothills of the Apennine mountain range with his older brother and racing at weekends. But his natural talent wasn’t immediately obvious.

Giulio Pellizzari all smiles on race day © Max Fries/Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe I always believed in my dream. I wanted to become a pro rider. I give my all in cycling Giulio Pellizzari

“When I was young, I was not strong enough. I was good at climbing, but not in the race because there wasn't a climb,” he says. He didn’t let that deter him. “I always believed in my dream. I wanted to become a pro rider. I give my all in cycling.”

He persevered, and in 2022 achieved his lifetime ambition, signing for the Italian Pro Road Tour team VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè. “Now I'm here, luckily, because it's not only my merito mio lo chiamo [I call it my own merit]. It’s not all mine, it's my family, madre natura [mother nature], genetics.”

02 Turning heads on the biggest stage

In his three seasons with VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, he started to string together impressive results – a stage win and second place overall at the 2023 Tour de l’Avenir (the junior Tour de France); top 10 in the 2024 Tour of the Alps. But it was his performance at his debut Grand Tour – the 2024 Giro d’Italia – that had many Italian newspapers describing him as ‘the future of cycling in Italy’.

“It [was] very hard because for the first two weeks, I was sick,” he explains. But the chance to compete in his nation’s biggest race masked some of the pain. “The Giro is not a normal race. The whole place was pink and a party.”

Giulio Pellizzari leads BORA – hansgrohe at Giro d'Italia 2025 © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

Pellizzari didn’t let his illness impact him and showed that he could match the world’s best riders when the race entered the mountains. A second-place finish on stage 16 proved he could go pedal stroke for pedal stroke with Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe’s Dani Martínez up Monte Pana, while he had the courage to attack the race leader, Pogačar, on the ascent of Monte Grappa on the Giro’s penultimate stage – securing second in the King of the Mountain classification.

“It was a very emotional moment. I took all the energy from the people [at the roadside] who said my name. Italian cycling fans love the mountain jersey a lot. It was incredible to wear it in Rome, on the last stage near my home. It was a big emotion during the Giro.”

03 Moving to the WorldTour

Pellizzari’s performances caught the attention of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, who offered the up-and-coming talent his first WorldTour contract. The Italian has noticed an immediate difference since making the step up.

“Previously, my team was a family team – we were a small team and my team-mates didn’t help other team-mates. Now it's a bigger world, it’s a different world. A lot of people work for us. But if I want to become a strong rider, it's very important to have a lot of people that work for you – this helps a lot of riders to improve.”

Pellizzari rides for Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe at Giro d'Italia 2025 © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

His race schedule for 2025 includes the stage races Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and Itzulia Basque Country, which will help prepare him for his second grand tour – La Vuelta. While he’s sad not to return to the Giro, he sees this season as an opportunity to gain invaluable experience by supporting others.

“I've never helped a big rider like Primož [Roglič] and I don't know how to do it. It’s very important to help a big rider – doing the last push on a climb or taking bottles – and to learn from that because when I know what a big rider wants from me, in the future I will know how I can ask my team-mates for help.”

04 Learning to win

Pellizzari has got where he is in his career by riding on instinct, but knows that he can’t just follow his heart. “Sometimes it is not good if you want to win. For example, in the [2024 men’s under 23] World Championship, it was 60km to the finish line, I felt very good and I decided to attack. I lost due to this. I had the legs to win and I finished 11th.”

Pellizzari competes in Catalunya © Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images

He is now focused on perfecting the craft of coming first. “I have a lot to learn. [It’s] not only in the legs, but the mind is important – the attitude, the pressure.

“It's difficult, but if I think that my moment will arrive. I am relaxed. I think the team knows how to believe in a rider, I believe in them and they can help me become my best self.”

05 Making his way to the Giro d'Italia 2025

Giulio Pellizzari joins Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe for the 2025 Giro d’Italia, stepping into a leadership role after a breakout performance in 2024. The 21-year-old Italian has continued to impress, proving he belongs among the sport’s elite. With the race entering its decisive final stages, Pellizzari now leads the team following the unfortunate withdrawal of Primož Roglič . The Slovenian veteran, a key contender, was forced to abandon the Giro after battling through multiple crashes and lingering injuries during the first two weeks.

Pellizzari rides for Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe at Giro d'Italia 2025 © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool