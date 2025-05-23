Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising: Launch your pro cycling career

Have you got what it takes to be part of the next generation of road cycling pros? Then put yourself to the test in the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising challenge.

Simply sign up, complete the challenge, and you'll have a chance to join Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe’s talent pool and get ready for the experience of a lifetime – a one-off opportunity for young athletes to realise their cycling dreams.

Join the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising challenge and you could potentially join the most sought after road-cycling talent pool and pathway there is.

01 What is Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising?

Giulio Pellizzari is a rising talent on Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe © Max Fries/Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

In short, it's a chance to be supported by a professional team, develop skills and potentially reach elite levels – and become road cycling's next rising star.

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising is an evolved approach to scouting, testing and developing young talent globally with a shift from a traditional scouting model to a more structured, data-driven talent funnel that gives athletes around the world the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Once the scouts have evaluated your data and determined you to be a rising star, you will be invited to a Red Bull Experience Week in August 2025 at Red Bull's APC (Athlete Performance Centre) in Austria that will be overseen by Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and their development team: Team Grenke - Auto Eder.

Here, you'll undertake a series of tests and challenges with other aspiring riders to gauge your current level and potential. There will be shocks and surprises, but all in all you will walk away knowing yourself better as a rider and with an opportunity to join the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team yourself, obtain a development contract or at least be seen by the team as a rising star in your talent pool.

02 How to take part

Get out on your bike and give it everything © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

Here’s how to take your shot at greatness:

Sign up

Fill in the entry form with your details. This gets you officially in the mix.

Choose your challenge

Show us your performance using one (or more) of the following entry methods:

Option A: Strava Segment Challenge

Find your closest eligible Strava segment here

Go full gas - give it everything

Make sure your Strava profile is public so the scouts can find your ride and your data.

Option B: Specialized Bike store challenge

Head to a participating Specialized store near you from the last section on this page

Keep your eye out and sign up for testing days at your local store

You will be given a slot to complete a ramp test on an indoor trainer.

Option C: TrainingPeaks upload

Already tracking your training? Connect your TrainingPeaks Premium account by making your profile viewable to jointheride@redbull.com (note: this email won't be used other than for reviewing TrainingPeaks data)

Register your information using the link provided in the form

Your numbers speak for themselves - the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising scouts will be watching.

03 Who can take part?

Laurence Pithie hydrates © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

Naturally, as a scouting programme to find promising junior athletes, there is an age restriction for those who can apply. Any young male athletes aged 15–19, from anywhere in the world, who dream of going pro in road cycling are eligible for the challenge.

You don't need to already be a keen cyclist; if you’re a strong athlete from another sport - with the fitness, drive, and potential to make it in cycling - we want to see what you’ve got.

You'll just need a roadworthy bike, helmet and device with access to either Strava or TrainingPeaks Premium account. Then just grab your bike, put on that helmet, brush up on road safety and join a local cycling club if you're new to it all. Most importantly, bring your determination - that’s what makes champions.

04 When does Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising happen?

The challenge kicks off April 29, 2025, with scouts beginning to monitor and evaluate athletes in real time who are submitting their entry using the methods above based on data collected until the June 30, 2025. The chosen athletes will be notified in July 2025 to attend the Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising Experience Week in August.

05 FAQs

What does it mean to join Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Team Grenke - Auto Eder?

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe is a UCI WorldTeam - one of the top professional cycling teams on the planet. Their junior development squad, Team Grenke - Auto Eder, dominates the U19 scene and helps young riders rise to the highest level. Joining this system means next-level support, pro-level coaching, and real opportunities to grow into the sport’s elite.

If I’m selected, how do I get to the Red Bull Rising Experience Week?

We’ve got you covered. Red Bull will arrange travel and accommodation for all invited athletes.

What happened to Red Bull Junior Brothers?

It’s evolved. Red Bull Junior Brothers is now Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Rising to reflect a new evolution of the program.