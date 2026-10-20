Can Thomas van Tonder conquer 600 monkey bars suspended beneath a bridge?

Imagine hanging beneath Africa’s highest bridge more than 200m above water below – and trying to cross it – one monkey bar at a time. That's the challenge facing South African obstacle course racer (OCR) world champion Thomas van Tonder , who will attempt to cross a roughly 280m suspended course beneath the Bloukrans Bridge in Tsitsikamma, South Africa.

Watch live: Red Bull Bridge Bars will be broadcast on the Red Bull YouTube channel on October 26 at a tentative 10am CET. However, the date and time are subject to weather conditions.

01 What is the challenge?

Thomas van Tonder will attempt to cross Bloukrans Bridge via monkey bars © Red Bull Content Pool

On October 26, 2026, van Tonder will attempt to be the first person to cross more than 600 monkey bars suspended beneath Bloukrans Bridge, which sits approximately 216m above the Bloukrans River in South Africa's Eastern Cape. The attempt will be streamed live.

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This is no simple, straight-line set of monkey bars. The course follows the bridge's arch, which means he has to go hand over hand up the climb, across the flat crown and down the far side. This requires van Tonder to constantly adapt his grip, testing his strength, endurance and body control. Each stretch tests a different kind of strength: pulling power going up, raw endurance across the middle, and controlled, muscle-tearing resistance coming down, which means he’ll be unable to settle into one rhythm. More than just upper-body strength and stability, the task requires core control, physical coordination and sharp mental focus.

02 Why is he doing it?

Van Tonder surveys the task ahead © Red Bull Content Pool

Van Tonder loves a challenge. Climbing up a free-hanging rope between Johannesburg's Soweto Towers – a feat that earned him a Guinness World Record – is just one example of the challenges he's taken on to push his body and mind to their limits. For the Bloukrans Bridge monkey-bar project, he deliberately chose the harder route. A straight line across the top of the bridge would have been easier, but climbing up and over the arch, following its full curve, is a more monumental challenge. “It will push me to the limits,” he said. “I don't know if I can do it.”

Training was hard and took a toll. “It takes far more strength and endurance than I thought,” he admits. “I've picked up injuries along the way. I still have tendonitis in my elbow and my shoulders are sore.”

Besides a passion for challenging his own abilities, becoming a father was also a motivation. “The people who look up to you learn far more from what you do than from what you say,” he said. “The best way to teach that is to take on something really difficult myself, figure it out and train for it, because the process is where the value is.”

03 How has van Tonder prepared for the crossing?

One of the toughest challenges van Tonder faces is that each of the three sections puts unique demands on the body, which can lead to muscle fatigue. That is why he has spent the last six months preparing on a purpose-built, approximately 48-meter simulation rig at his home.

The full scale of the bridge and its changing gradients, however, present challenges that cannot be replicated in training. Even the transition points between climbing, swinging and braking will have to be assessed on the structure itself.

"The muscle groups I use get fatigued, and on top of that fatigue, I still need to find a way to keep going. I think the hard part on the incline specifically is the fatigue building up in the same muscle groups, which have to do the same pulling movement over and over to reach the next bar," explains van Tonder.

Thomas Van Tonder's grip strength will be put to the ultimate test © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool Van Tonder assesses the huge challenge ahead © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool Safety is of paramount importance © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool Van Tonder's body will be put under a huge amount of strain © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool Fatigue will be a major factor when on the bridge © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

"Mentally, the middle segment is the hardest part. Looking ahead, seeing the arch and how far you still have to go to the finish is super intimidating. You almost can't fathom it: all those bars in front of you, and you still have to do every one of them.

"Then, towards the finish, it's a very steep drop, and it's quite challenging to force yourself to go slowly enough to actually grab the next bar. If you don't brake enough, you land too hard on your next hand, and the bar rips out of it, because your hands can barely close. They're pretty burnt and fatigued."

While van Tonder has spent half a year preparing, he is well aware that on the day of the challenge, he may well be forced to adapt his approach. That is due to the sheer scale and size of the bridge.

"The steep incline and decline are longer than my simulation rig at home. I know I can probably do about 40 to 50 meters in one go, but beyond that I don't know, because we've never done it. We'll have to see on the bridge," he admits.

04 How was the course designed and built?

The rigging is suspended so it leaves no mark on the bridge © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Planning took several years. The structure, which was built by Vertical Safety Systems (VSS), based in Cape Town, had to take two main considerations onboard: van Tonder’s safety and the bridge’s integrity.

Nothing could touch the bridge itself. The team couldn’t drill holes or bolt anything to the bridge's structure. Nothing could be permanent – the bridge was to be left as they found it – without a mark and nothing left behind. It therefore required a truss to be suspended from the bridge’s structure.

There are two points of safety: a rail system strapped to the truss, and a separate line running directly to van Tonder, which is not connected to the truss.

Richard Lievaart, Head of Rigging and Safety Director VSS, explains: "Everything has to be able to be packed away and taken with us, leaving no trace that we were there. So we worked out a cantilever system. The rungs themselves are actually one meter long: 20 centimeters is underneath the bridge, 30 centimeters is strapped underneath the truss, and then 50 centimeters is exposed for Thomas to hang on.

"With that 20 centimeters underneath the bridge, when Thomas pulls on one side, the lever pulls up into the bridge on the other. We're using that counterforce to make the half meter Thomas is hanging on as secure and tight as we can."

In the lead-up to the challenge, a team of riggers and safety engineers designed and tested the course. They built a scaled-down version and tested it at van Tonder’s home before installing it on the bridge.

05 When is Red Bull Bridge Bars happening and how can I watch it?

Red Bull Bridge Bars will take place within a weather window on October 26-27, 2026. If conditions are deemed viable on October 26, then the attempt is set to take place at 10am CET. However, the time and date are subject to change. You can watch live on the Red Bull YouTube channel .

06 Who is Thomas van Tonder?

Thomas van Tonder is an OCR World Champion and Guinness World Record holder © Red Bull Content Pool

Renowned as one of the most dominant competitors in functional fitness and obstacle sports the world over, Thomas van Tonder is an OCR World Champion and Guinness World Record holder.

He's accumulated more than 20 Warrior Race Black Ops Elite wins and won the South Africa National OCR Championship in 2016 and 2018. In 2019, he won the 100m Sprint World Championship at the OCR World Championships (OCRWC). In November 2020, he claimed a world record for the Fastest 50m Rope Climb, scaling the 90m Soweto Towers in South Africa and reaching the 50m mark in 3 mins 19.68 sec. He won a bronze medal at the 2024 OCRWC in California, and successfully defended the title at the Red Bull Rancher Strong competition in Texas in 2025 and 2026.

Red Bull Bridge Bars in numbers Number of monkey bars 600 Length of monkey-bar course 280m

Stay tuned for more info on the live stream link for the attempt.