© Miguel Ozuna / Red Bull Content Pool
esports
SJSU Blue leads the field of finalists for 2022 USA Red Bull Campus Clutch
Red Bull Campus Clutch USA Final to be live streamed on November 20 at 1pm ET; Tiffae, C9 Keeoh, Boq, AshCast, Ravish Khanna and other special guests to cast live from Esports Stadium Arlington.
Picture this: You enroll in college with hopes of pursuing a business degree, while also making time for your daily Valorant schedule. You fancy yourself to be a pretty good player — maybe not ready to rumble in the Champions Tour — but with enough practice, who knows? A few weeks into your new life on campus, you get wrapped up with a college esports club. Before long, you're competing against a variety of other university squads, while staying up to speed on all of your classes. After enough success, the team informs you about something called Red Bull Campus Clutch. It's one of the most prestigious esports competitions for collegiate players, and if you qualify, you'll be punching a ticket to São Paolo, Brazil for a once-in-a-lifetime competitive tour, and the chance to represent your country on an international stage for a $20,000 top prize. It all comes down to one weekend. The pressure is on.
This is the scenario facing the 13 collegiate teams who made it through the Red Bull Campus Clutch qualifiers. They will now take part in one final showdown to claim the USA title. On Sunday, November 20, at 1pm EST, join casters Boq, AshCast, Ravish Khanna and Jackson “Deprive” Brown for a first look at a new generation of Valorant competitors, as college students from around the nation take their first steps towards a legendary esports career. This year's lineup is particularly stacked. SJSU Blue, representing San Jose State University, are the defending USA champs, who punched their ticket to Madrid, Spain after winning last year's USA Red Bull Campus Clutch. Can they keep the magic alive again this time? If so, they'll need to navigate past Northwood University, the Michigan school who blazed through the Great Lakes division among other tournaments and are on an incredible 30-0 run. If another team is taking the trip to São Paolo, they'll need to hand them their first loss.
Fans can tune into the Red Bull Campus Clutch USA Final knockout round starting at 1pm EST on Sunday, November 20 on Twitch. The livestream will feature casters Boq, AshCast, Ravish Khanna and Jackson “Deprive” Brown providing commentary from onsite at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. Joining the fun onsite will be content creators Tiffae from Team Liquid, Cloud 9’s Keeoh, as well as Grim and Shiro who will be onsite to co-stream portions of the knockout round. Some of the largest esports organizations are going to have representation on hand for the national debut of some of these teenaged Valorant aspirants.
College esports is the most fun anyone can have watching competitive gaming. All the wins and losses are so closely entwined with childhood ambitions; it is genuinely emotional to watch young people make their dreams come true. For generations, college glory has exclusively been reserved for kids involved in traditional athletic programs — football, basketball, track & field, etc. It's great to see the tide beginning to turn, and that's a testament to the many schools investing in their esports resources.
Here is the list of teams competing for the Red Bull Campus Clutch USA title. Colleges from across the country are competing, so fans are surely able to find one squad to root for. See you Sunday!
- Winthrop University– Deep South Region Winner
- Blue (UC Riverside) – Southwest Region Winner
- Northwood University – Great Lakes Region Winner
- West Virginia University Esports (West Virginia University) – Mid-Atlantic Region
- Winner
- UCF Knights Rising (University of Central Florida) – South Florida Region Winner
- Scarlet Knights (Rutgers) – New York Region Winner
- Fisher College – Northeast Region Winner
- Wichita State Esports (Wichita State University) – Heartland Region Winner
- Blinn Esports (Blinn College) – Red River Region Winner
- Boise State *W (Boise State University) – Rockies Region Winner
- SJSU Blue (San Jose St. University) – Northwest Region Winner
- UA Crimson (University of Alabama) – Delta Region Winner
- UST Esports (University of St. Thomas) – Wildcard Winner