SJSU Blue leads the field of finalists for 2022 USA Red Bull Campus Clutch

Picture this: You enroll in college with hopes of pursuing a business degree, while also making time for your daily

schedule. You fancy yourself to be a pretty good player — maybe not ready to rumble in the Champions Tour — but with enough practice, who knows? A few weeks into your new life on campus, you get wrapped up with a college esports club. Before long, you're competing against a variety of other university squads, while staying up to speed on all of your classes. After enough success, the team informs you about something called

. It's one of the most prestigious esports competitions for collegiate players, and if you qualify, you'll be punching a ticket to São Paolo, Brazil for a once-in-a-lifetime competitive tour, and the chance to represent your country on an international stage for a $20,000 top prize. It all comes down to one weekend. The pressure is on.