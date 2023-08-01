Red Bull Campus Clutch USA has returned!

Gaming
Red Bull Campus Clutch, the global student VALORANT tournament, is returning for its third season. Registration is now open for this year’s tournament, kicking off with online qualifiers on September 9.
An open tournament for college and university students across the world, participants will team up and represent their campus and fight for a chance to compete at the U.S. final happening in Chicago and eventually one single team will move on to the world final, which will be taking place in Istanbul, Turkey later this year.
The tournament hosted over 800 individual events since 2021, with 25,000 participants in the first year and 30,000 in 2022.
Each team of five will progress through local online and offline qualifiers, with the top eight teams making their way to the U.S. National Final in Chicago on November 3-4. For many of the teams, the event will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a live professional setting.
The winner will be named Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. Champion, earning an all-expenses paid invite to the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, a LAN event held in Istanbul, Turkey on November 19-24.
Heading into its third year, Red Bull Campus Clutch has featured some incredible stories from teams across the world. In 2021 standout squads like Team Egypt put on a show, putting themselves and their entire region on the VALORANT map while also having never competed on the global stage before Red Bull Campus Clutch. A strong showing from Mohamed "shalaby" Shalaby even saw him go on to sign with pro esports team Team Vitality.
Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 saw new powerhouses emerge, alongside many squads that returned for vengeance. With the global final taking place in the epic Estádio do Pacaembu, Sao Paulo, Brazil, it was the tenacious Team USA that took the final victory. However, the tournament ran deep, and Indonesian talent, Oliver Budi 'm0rea" Wangge, has been making waves since his performance at the tournament and recently won a gold medal at the South East Asian Games 2023.