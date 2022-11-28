© Karlo Ramos / Red Bull Content Pool
esports
Northwood University crowned Red Bull Campus Clutch USA 2022 champion
Collegiate Valorant Tournament win earns Timberwolves ticket to the World Final in Brazil to compete against 50 other country champions. Watch live on December 15 and 16 on Red Bull's Twitch.
An equivalent of a universal championship format like college basketball’s March Madness tournament or college football’s College Football Playoff doesn’t yet exist in collegiate esports, but international competitions like Red Bull Campus Clutch are currently filling the void. And this past weekend the Red Bull Campus Clutch USA Final featuring the best of the best collegiate teams in Valorant, the two-year-old 5v5 character-based tactical First Person Shooter (FPS) video game, took place in Arlington, Texas with the USA title and a trip to the World Final in São Paolo, Brazil on the line.
After a highly competitive eight-round knockout tournament at the Esports Stadium Arlington, Northwood University led by tournament MVP @Furbsa took home the USA title and punched their ticket to Brazil. The team from Midland, Michigan will be joined in São Paolo by 50 other country champions all competing for $20,000 in prize money and an exclusive VIP experience to a 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour event where all the professional teams compete.
Northwood University battled universities big and small from across the U.S. including other powerhouse esports programs like Fisher College (Boston) and UST Esports (University of St. Thomas - Houston) as well as smaller programs like Blinn College, a community school in Texas, and humongous public institutions like University of Alabama, Boise State, UC Riverside and Rutgers. The Timberwolves outlasted them all and is now preparing to bear their national colors in Brazil.
This might not be a surprise if you follow college esports. Northwood only has about 2,000 undergraduates and $90 million in endowment, and yet the school has managed to construct one of the most prestigious competitive gaming programs on the planet. The Northwood Timberwolves are currently on a mind-boggling 30-0 winning streak through the NACE Conference — usually winning in obscene blowouts — which earned them the prestigious “Program of The Year” award by the governing body of amateur esports. It's not hard to see why. Northwood currently ranks in the top five in eight different games, and the school has a way of elevating its players to the professional level. For instance, Kevin Bonanno, a Northwood sophomore who played on the college's Call of Duty team, was signed by the Minnesota ROKKR in July.
“Northwood gave me the chance to play for one of the best programs in the country while pursuing a degree,” said Bonanno, in an interview with Mlive.com. “I am thrilled that I quickly made the pro league. The time at Northwood may have been short, but I am grateful.”
It's hard to think of a better school to represent the United States in São Paolo, but the competition is only going to get stiffer from here. The local tournaments and intramurals are a distant memory; now, Northwood will test its mettle against an international community of peers. Fifty other champions from all corners of the earth have also claimed victory and are packing their bags for the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final on December 15 or 16, so mark your calendars – and watch live on Twitch.
Northwood's rampant success might set an example for other, smaller schools that esports immortality doesn't require a gigantic student body or a deep-seated sports tradition. You don't need to be USC or Ohio State to excel in Valorant. Instead, if you build an esports program, brick by brick, you might suddenly find yourself capable of taking on all-comers — straight out of Midland, Michigan. The Timberwolves are oozing with confidence, because hard work pays off.