Meet Team Indonesia, the champions who rocked Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023

They were stunners from the get-go. When Indonesia's Team Garuda rolled up to Day 1 of the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final 2023 , they were well under the radar. Newcomers to the experience, they'd played together for a relatively short time and with the majority of the team-mates under 20 (and some just 18), they were one of the youngest teams in the history of the event.

On top of that, they’d landed in Group D, which would put them up against four determined national winners that included defending Red Bull Campus Clutch champs Northwood University of the USA.

By the end of the opening day however the Indonesians had served notice that they came to play. Executing a clean sweep of their group – including a takedown of the USA that helped seal the fate of the North American powerhouse – the newcomers had sent a shiver down the spine of every potential opponent to come.

The players

Taking the stage for Indonesia in Istanbul were five university students from Jakarta: Rivaldy 'valdyn1' Nafian, Thomas 'Cud' Alfiantino, Davin aka 'gotten,' Bryan 'Kush' Carlos and Rayvaldo 'ray4c' Chandra. And while Carlos and Chandra were the best-known names on the team, the entire unit had developed a camaraderie and flexibility to prove themselves against every obstacle.

Unique playing style

Demonstrating that their Day 1 dominance was no fluke, Indonesia continued mowing down rivals in the knockout rounds. Their hallmarks were speed and aggression in both offense and defense, with an unpredictability that kept their opponents off balance. Not shy about expressing their relentless confidence, they also got into the heads of their foes.

In the Round of 16, Germany was unlucky enough to face the Indonesian charge and Pakistan was next to feel their fury in the Quarter-finals. Observers thought that the imposing team from the Czech Republic might overcome Indonesia in the semis, but Garuda beat them handily, 13-8 and 13-6.

Indonesia was unstoppable in the World Final knockout rounds © Nuri Yılmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

Grand Final

And so the Cinderella team came into the Grand Final without losing a single map. But as things turned out, it took another underdog team to find an answer to their challenge – at least temporarily.

Squaring off with Garuda on the main stage was Peru's Team Zen Esports, who also had the momentum and motivation of exceeding expectations after knocking out 2022 runners-up Canada in the Quarter-finals and crushing a tough contingent from France in the Semi-finals. With the benefit of playing together for a longer time, Peru were well structured and adept at VALORANT protocols. But that wasn't enough.

Indonesia were fearsome on the first two maps of the best-of-five Grand Final, winning 13-7 and 13-5. Peru regrouped however and refused to be intimidated, roaring back with a 13-8 victory of their own.

At that point, remembers Indonesia's Chandra, "I knew I had to come back for revenge in the next game."

That fourth map turned out to be decisive, with Indonesia making quick work of the South Americans to win 13-4. Moments later, they were lifting the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 trophy.

"Today my name is 'ray4indonesia,' not 'ray4c,' because this was for Indonesia," said Chandra. "We're so proud and I love my team!"

In response to the affection and support they have received from their friends and family on the journey, Alfiantino added: "Thank you for supporting us. We're very grateful for our win. Our hard work paid off with this victory."

Get all the details on the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, including how to watch the replay, right here .