Follow the latest Red Bull Can You Make It? updates right here

After relinquishing their cash, credit cards and personal phones, the intrepid and audacious three-person teams of Red Bull Can You Make It? 2024 have set out from the five starting cities of Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen and Milan. Now, these determined travelers are making their way to the finish in Berlin, Germany, whichever they can, taking on once-in-a-lifetime challenges and using their wit and charm to barter Red Bull for food, transportation and a place to rest their weary heads.

It’s not about the first team to the destination – it's the adventures along the way that really matter. Each day, we'll round up the highlights from across the continent and share them with you here.

You can also learn more about Red Bull Can You Make It?, and follow the teams’ own posts and vlogs, at www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com .

Spirits were high at the checkpoint in Bratislava. © Filip Nagy / Red Bull Content Pool

LATEST UPDATE

Day 3 – Thursday, May 23

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Day 2 – Wednesday, May 22

Teams are going strong! Shortly before 6:30pm CEST, the latest tallies show exponential progress. Today the unstoppable adventurers covered 53,349km, reaching 40 checkpoints in 16 countries. Along the way, they tackled 324 Checkpoint Challenges and 872 Adventure Challenges. They’ve also traded 2,281 cans and uploaded 2,088 vlogs to their dedicated spaces on www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com .

The Gladiator team scored a major coup by trading cans for a plane flight all the way from Barcelona to Hanover. That’s over 1,500km. And, yes, they're in Germany already, but they’re not the only ones – and remember, getting to Berlin isn’t the only criterion for winning. The points earned from challenges and vlogging are also key to success in the event.

Rowing a gondola was the challenge served up in Venice, Italy © Rontej Hoxha / Red Bull Content Pool

Other forms of transport used in the past 24 hours included the Hong Kong team charming a conductor into a train trip, the Czech Chicas convincing a driver to give them a ride in a sports car, as well as something they were just as grateful for: their first warm meal since the start. Meanwhile the Potato Explorers traded cans for a comfy bus ride from Perpignan to Lyon, bringing them about 450km closer to Berlin. No doubt they'll want to visit a checkpoint soon to boost their can 'currency'.

The Checkpoint and Adventure Challenges have provided laughs along with tough tasks. For some, heights were the name of the game, with teams like Pretty Committee taking on an abseiling challenge, while in Hamburg team Pro Photographers faced down a Checkpoint Challenge that required scaling the rigging of a boat like an old-time sailor.

Teams got to know the ropes in abseiling at the challenge in Rotterdam © Tom Doms / Red Bull Content Pool

A Checkpoint Challenge in Sweden resulted in hilarity thanks to some uninhibited singing and at another Checkpoint Challenge, the wakeboarding fails were epic. That’s all part of building experiences that these teams will tell their grandchildren about.

And finally, if there were a category for Most Heartwarming, Team Rizz(k) would certainly be contenders: they spent the night in the outbuilding of a friendly farmer, bunking right next to fuzzy, peeping baby geese!

Stay tuned – more tomorrow!

Day 1 – Tuesday, May 21

And they’re off! The teams set out at 2:00pm Central European Summer Time today and less than 5.5 hours later the early tallies showed that collectively they'd already covered a whopping 5,829km. They earned a lot of points as well, reaching nine checkpoints in seven countries and completing 58 Checkpoint Challenges as well as 305 Adventure Challenges. They also traded 843 cans and uploaded 1,056 vlogs!

What did they trade those cans for? While one team eased into the week by trading Red Bull for a single banana, most of the big trades involved transportation.

One team managed to secure a ride on a fire engine, while another got 90 minutes closer to Berlin with a lift from a box (delivery) truck. And kudos to the team whose ingenuity and charm saw them make a trade for plane tickets from Budapest to Nice!

Also strategically impressive was the team who bartered for a place to sleep on a cruise ship, where they were invited to dinner with the crew.

And then there was the team who traded cans for a ride on a rollercoaster. It didn’t get them any closer to the finish, they definitely had a blast – and that’s what it’s all about!