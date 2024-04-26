Which US teams will be participating in Red Bull Can You Make It? 2024

After thousands of applicants nationwide, 19 teams have been chosen to represent the U.S. in the 2024 Red Bull Can You Make It? competition taking place in Europe May 21-28.
The global competition will include other teams of three from around the world as they attempt to cross Europe in seven days using only Red Bull cans as currency. Teams will depart from one of five starting point cities in Europe: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, and Milan and make their way to the finish line in Berlin.
Throughout the journey, teams won’t have access to cash, their personal credit cards, or phones. Instead, teams will barter Red Bull cans for everything they need: food, a place to sleep, transportation to the next location, and any other necessary travel items or services.
01
2024 Red Bull Can You Make It? U.S. finalists
- Team Boonies – Appalachian State University
- Gladiators – Texas A&M University
- Mad Lads – Arizona State University
- Mullet Mamas – California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo
- Outpst – Aspen, CO
- Pua Patrol – Arizona State University
- Red Bull’s Angels – Arizona State University
- Rope Club – San Diego, CA
- Slickpup – University of Hawaii at Manoa
- Team Buckaroo – University of Colorado, Boulder
- Team Red, White, and Bull – University of Colorado, Boulder
- The Blondtourage – University of Florida
- The Connoisseurs – University of Utah
- The Kids – San Diego State University
- The Maniacs – Miami, FL
- The Three Little Ducks – University of Oregon
- THEE HBCU TEAM – Clark Atlanta University
- Transportation Titans – Texas A&M University
- Voyagers – Arizona State University
The winner of Red Bull Can You Make It? isn’t the first team to cross the finish line, instead teams will be scored on three different factors: Distance traveled, the number of challenges they complete, and how much content they share throughout the journey.
The challenges will be held in various European cities and will range from an adventure with a Red Bull athlete to being immersed in a local cultural experience. All in all, this is a journey using wits, charm, and strategy to answer one essential question: CAN YOU MAKE IT?