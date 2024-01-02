Red Bull Can You Make It? The characteristics you need

As Red Bull Can You Make It? launches a new edition for 2024, hopefuls from around the world are submitting their application videos. But what does it really take to cross Europe in just seven days without the use of cash, credit cards or even your mobile phone?

Three-person teams from over 60 countries will find out this May, and if you’re aiming to be among them, here’s the lowdown on characteristics that can take you far.

1) Spontaneity

You can do a lot of things on a Red Bull Can You Make It? adventure, but planning isn’t one of them. The chosen teams won’t know which of the five Starting Points (Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen or Milan) they’ll be assigned to until only a few days before they head out, let alone what will happen at any given moment on the way to the finish in Berlin. So being spontaneous and flexible – even ingenious – is key.

2) Team-player attitude

Talk about bonding: You’re going to be rolling with your two teammates from start to finish, and no matter how close you are already, you’re bound to discover things about them that you never realized. Get to know each other’s strengths and leverage them.

3) Charm, charm, charm

How are you and your teammates going to convince perfect strangers to give you everything you need – food, transportation, a place to sleep – with only cans of Red Bull to trade? By firing up your irresistibly magnetic personality, of course! You might be amazed at what a full-on (but sincere) charm offensive can produce; in the past teammates were treated to adventures they never expected, like a chance to go parachuting or luxuriate in a five-star hotel.

4) Love of the challenge

In this event, it’s not about who gets to the finish line in Berlin first: it’s about the experiences along the way. And that’s why two of the three criteria for climbing the leaderboard are challenges. You’ll take on Checkpoint Challenges at designated locations, plus Adventure Challenges that you can fit in anywhere on the journey. The more challenges you tick off, the more points you score.

5) Passion for storytelling

While you’re stockpiling those experiences, you’ll also be sharing them with people around the world through vlogs that you create. Your team will have a dedicated space on www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com during the event week that showcases your vlogs, so go all out and make the most of it. You’ll not only be entertaining your followers, but vlogging is the third criterion for earning points.

6) Sense of fun

Perhaps the most important characteristic of all is a deep-down sense of fun. The most successful Red Bull Can You Make It? teams tend not to take themselves too seriously, and it’s that fun-loving nature that engages the people they meet, as well as their followers online. Besides, the whole point of having an adventure is to enjoy it!

