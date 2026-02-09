Red Bull Chariot Race in Tempe, Arizona
All you need to know about Red Bull Chariot Race

Red Bull Chariot Race rolls back into cities across the U.S., challenging fearless teams to craft outrageous rides and battle for the crown.
Red Bull Chariot Race returns for it's second iteration. With additional stops that'll be announced soon, in cities all around the U.S. Teams from around the country will compete in a fun-loving race
What is Red Bull Chariot Race?

Red Bull Chariot Race: Wacky racers wanted

Red Bull Chariot Race challenges the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest of rides. Teams of 4 will apply to build their Chariot, by submitting thier chosen Team Name and their Craft sketch. Once selected by our application judges, teams will have the chance to build and race their Chariot through a course and be crowned a winner.
Not a master builder? No problem! Once applied and selected, selected teams will receive a gift card and access to a build consultant to help bring their vision to life. Up for it? Then prepare to propel your chariot to the finish line and hope speed is on your side. Welcome to the pinnacle of non-motor-racing!
Red Bull Chariot Race Schedule

The Red Bull Chariot Race season has just begun. Check back as the season progresses for updates on city competitions.

Spring

Fall

  • October 17: Wisconsin
  • November 7: Georgia
  • November 20: Texas
