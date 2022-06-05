Best moments from Red Bull Cliff Diving you can’t miss

The 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series kicked off this weekend in Boston Harbour, as 12 men and 12 women executed their first dives of the season from platforms erected on the Institute of Contemporary Art.

01 Cliff diving couple win in the USA

Canada’s Molly Carlson and Aidan Heslop of the UK scored their first ever Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series victories at this season's first stop in Boston. The young couple ousted the reigning men’s and women’s champions in an exceptional display at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

In her very first appearance as a permanent World Series athlete, following an impressive debut season as a wildcard in 2021, 23-year-old Carlson produced four rounds of flawless diving to edge out the five-time champion Rhiannan Iffland , ending the Australian’s 13-event winning streak.

Aidan Heslop and Molly Carlson celebrate in Boston © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

"I’m speechless! I never dove in front of my family and to go there, have so much fun and be so proud of what I’ve done in front of them is just a dream come true," said Carlson following her victory.

"I’m excited to continue the momentum and have some fun around the world and see where the season takes us."

An ecstatic Molly Carlson climbs out of Boston Harbour © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Heslop, 20, also in his first showing as a permanent diver, was simply too good for his more experienced rivals, blowing away the nine-time champion Gary Hunt of France with his final dive – a Forward 4 Somersaults 3 1/2 Twists Pike – which broke the record for highest scoring single dive in cliff diving history.

"Crazy day! I did both my optionals the way I wanted to and I couldn’t have asked for any better; being on top of the podium and Molly, my girlfriend, up on the top as well," said Heslop.

"Being able to compete with the boys at the top is a dream of mine. I’ve been watching the sport for such a long time, I’m diving with my idols now.

"The plan for Paris is the to do the same thing again. I’m in the best possible position I can be in right now and I want to stay here for the rest of the season."

Aidan Heslop on his way to a first-ever World Series victory © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Rhiannan Iffland in action at the waterfront museum © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool An armstand lift-off for Constantin Popovici © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Spectators filled the harbour to watch the cliff divers © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool Maria Smirnova made her cliff diving debut on home soil © Krystle Wright/Red Bull Content Pool Gary Hunt launches from the men's platform © Krystle Wright/Red Bull Content Pool Celebration time on the men's podium © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool A celebratory kiss for the young cliff diving couple © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

02 How did the US athletes fare?

Meili Carpenter , in only her fourth World Series appearance, gave the American fans plenty to cheer about as she secured her first ever podium finish at the waterfront museum.

Meili Carpenter (L) joins Molly Carlson and Rhiannan Iffland on the podium © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Meanwhile, her compatriot Eleanor Smart put in a solid performance to finish just outside the podium spots in fourth place.

In the men's category, David Colturi and Andy Jones both kicked off their season as wildcard divers on home turf, having spent the best part of a decade as permanent competitors in this sport. Colturi landed in fifth place, while Jones ended the weekend in ninth spot.

03 2021 Cliff Diving champions push forward

Hunt and Iffland have been unstoppable over the last few years. In fact, we have to go all the way back to 2017 to find the last time somebody else lifted the King Kahekili trophy. But last season, they were both pushed hard by their rivals, and now the new generation have landed a heavy blow in this year's opener.

But with 14 World Series titles between them, expect the champions to deliver a strong response when they return to the platforms in Paris in two weeks' time.

"It’s been a while since I’ve dealt with that much pressure, let’s be honest," admitted Iffland. "I was climbing down the ladder to the platform and I saw the 10 that Molly got from the judges and thought ‘oh, here we go’. It’s good, it means the sport is progressing. I have to reassess and see what else I can come up with."

04 Orlando Duque's first event as Sports Director

Following an illustrious 20-year career, Orlando Duque retired from competitive cliff diving in 2019, and now the Colombian legend is overseeing his first-ever event as the new Sports Director.

"My first day as sports director was good fun," said the ever-smiling Duque. "I’ve been working alongside these people for a very long time in a sport that I know better than anything else. It is nice to be involved, to chat with the guys and girls, make sure everything is in place. This is like a dream job."

Orlando Duque is the new Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Sports Director © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Up next: cliff diving in Paris

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns on June 18 for the first stop of a European capital city tour in Paris. Hunt, the ‘brilliant Brit’ who took on the French nationality in 2020 and who now lives in the city, calls this opportunity to compete at home “a dream come true”.

Will Hunt and Iffland return to winning ways, or can Carlson and Heslop extend their leads in the fight for the 2022 King Kahekili trophies? It's sure to be another high quality and exciting competition.

Watch the Boston replay here , and don't miss the Paris event, which will be live on Red Bull TV on June 18 at 2pm GMT (4pm CEST).

06 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series calendar

June 18, 2pm GMT – Paris, France

July 16, 1pm GMT – Copenhagen, Denmark

August 13, 1:30pm GMT – Oslo, Norway

August 27, 2:30pm GMT – Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina

September 11, 1:30pm GMT – Sisikon, Switzerland

September 25, 12pm GMT – Polignano a Mare, Italy

October 15, 2am GMT – Sydney, Australia

