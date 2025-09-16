Kaylea Arnett at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia
Event guide: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Boston welcomes back the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, where the world’s best divers take the leap from dizzying heights into the city’s iconic harbor stage.
By Alyah Ryder
Published on

Summary

  1. 1
    When is Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?
  2. 2
    Where is Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?
  3. 3
    Where can I watch Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?
  4. 4
    Who are the judges of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?
  5. 5
    Who are the competing divers at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?
Since 2009, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has redefined the limits of human performance, courage, and creativity. The series returns to Boston, this time as host of the World Finals—marking the first time the U.S. takes center stage in crowning the champions at one of its most iconic, fan-focused locations.
Set against the city’s historic waterfront, Boston provides a dramatic backdrop as 12 women and 12 men launch from platforms towering 21 and 27 meters high. In just three seconds of freefall, athletes twist, somersault, and slice into the water at speeds exceeding 52 mph, relying only on precision, control, and artistry to impress the international judging panel—and the thousands of fans lining the harbor.
This year, the stakes rise higher than ever. Seasoned champions defend their legacies, while a fearless new generation of cliff divers steps forward, eager to challenge the record books and redefine what’s possible. The event is not only a sporting spectacle but also a celebration of performance and place, bringing Boston’s energy to the global stage of one of the world’s most breathtaking sports.

1 min

What is Red Bull Cliff Diving?

Discover the amazing world of Red Bull Cliff Diving

01

When is Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?

Friday, Sept. 19 | Rounds 1 & 2 | Gates open at 9 a.m., start time at 9:30 a.m ET
Saturday, Sept. 20 | Finals | Gates open at 9 a.m., start time at 10:15 a.m ET; Final Round at 11:30 a.m. ET
02

Where is Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?

Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, USA
03

Where can I watch Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?

On Friday, watch Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Global Final on Red Bull Cliff Diving YouTube.
On Saturday, watch Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Global Final live on Red Bull TV.
04

Who are the judges of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?

Judges
Five judges are selected per stop from a pool of 12 members. Judges for each stop will be chosen based on geographical location of the event and availability.
  • Antonio Martinez (Mexico)
  • Anke Piper (Germany)
  • Sam Dorman (USA)
  • Simon Latimer (New Zealand)
  • Eber Pava (Colombia)
  • Marion Reiff (Austria)
  • Egill Ormarsson (Denmark)
  • Julian Llinas (Spain)
  • Jeff Arbon (Australia)
  • Ginger Huber (USA)
  • Cyrille Oumedjkane (France)
  • Valerio Polazzo (Italy)
05

Who are the competing divers at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?

Current Standings (after 3 of 4 stops):
Women
  1. Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 62 pts
  2. Kaylea Arnett USA – 36 pts
  3. Simone Leathead CAN – 29 pts
  4. Nelli Chukanivska UKR – 25 pts
  5. Lisa Faulkner (W) USA – 23 pts
Men
  1. Gary Hunt (W) FRA – 49 pts
  2. Constantin Popovici ROU – 42 pts
  3. Jonathan Paredes (W) MEX – 37 pts
  4. Carlos Gimeno ESP – 36 pts
  5. James Lichtenstein USA – 24 pts
The mix of urban cityscape and Boston's coastal location offers up some unique challenges for the divers

James Lichtenstein somersaults over Boston Harbor

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

From historic bridges to rugged cliffs across three continents, the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is a showcase of courage and creativity. In Boston, that story comes alive in front of a passionate city ready to cheer on every dive, every risk, and every moment of awe.

