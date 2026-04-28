Red Bull Coded Cleats debut: Event guide, format and dates

As soccer continues its global rise, Red Bull Coded Cleats is a new format that blends physical competition with digital gameplay. Red Bull Coded Cleats debuts in Dallas in June 2026, combining small-sided soccer with EA SPORTS FC into one synchronized match.
The result is a fast-paced, strategy-driven event where teams must perform both on the pitch and on the controller - at the same time.
01
What is Red Bull Coded Cleats?
Red Bull Coded Cleats is a first-of-its-kind hybrid competition that merges in-person soccer with digital gameplay, challenging teams to dominate both the pitch and the controller in a single match.
The event will be hosted by Mike LaBelle, Red Bull athlete and professional FC player, bringing together competitive gaming and football culture in one format.
Want to learn more about Red Bull Coded Cleats? Read about FAQs here.
02
How the hybrid format works
The format is designed to test both athletic and gaming ability.
Team structure
- 6 players per team: 4 players on the pitch, 2 players on consoles
Match format
- Real-life soccer and EA SPORTS FC matches run at the same time
- Both are synced to the same game clock
- Goals scored in either format count toward the team’s total
Halftime twist
- At halftime, two players swap: Console players rotate onto the pitch and Pitch players rotate onto the console
How teams win
- The team with the highest combined score at full time wins
03
How to compete in the qualifiers
Players looking to take part can register a team for the qualifier tournament.
Eligibility
- Must be 18 years or older
- Teams of six players
Tournament format
- Limited to the first 24 approved teams
- Tournament-style competition
- Top teams advance to the finals
How to enter
- Registration opens on April 21, 2026
- Sign up via the official event website
04
Event dates, locations and schedule
Stage
Registration
Date
Time (CST)
Location
Address
Qualifiers
Coming soon!
June 5, 2026
TBC
City Futsal
1224 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201
Finals
Coming soon!
June 6, 2026
TBC
AT&T Discovery District
308 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75202
05
How can I watch Red Bull Coded Cleats
Red Bull Coded Cleats viewing will be free and open to the public, inviting soccer fans, gamers, and spectators alike to experience the hybrid event live at the event fan zone. Additional viewing opportunities, including potential livestream coverage on Red Bull Gaming and creator channels, will be announced soon.
Blending soccer culture with competitive gaming, Red Bull Coded Cleats introduces a format where versatility is key. Whether competing for a spot in the finals or watching from the sidelines, Dallas will host a new kind of match where skill on the pitch meets precision on the controller.
With qualifiers set for June 5 and the final on June 6, 2026, the stage is set for a hybrid competition that reflects the evolving future of the game.