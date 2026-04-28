Team USA vs Netherlands seen at the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Leipzig, Germany on September 14, 2024
© Marcel Lämmerhirt / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Coded Cleats debut: Event guide, format and dates

Red Bull Coded Cleats lands in Dallas with a hybrid soccer and gaming format. Here’s how it works, when to watch, and how to compete.
By Alyah Ryder
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Coded Cleats

Get your team of six for the pitch and the sticks

United States

Mike LaBelle

An aspiring football player in his youth, American Michael LaBelle has become one of the biggest names in the world of EA Sports FC.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    What is Red Bull Coded Cleats?
  2. 2
    How the hybrid format works
  3. 3
    How to compete in the qualifiers
  4. 4
    Event dates, locations and schedule
  5. 5
    How can I watch Red Bull Coded Cleats
As soccer continues its global rise, Red Bull Coded Cleats is a new format that blends physical competition with digital gameplay. Red Bull Coded Cleats debuts in Dallas in June 2026, combining small-sided soccer with EA SPORTS FC into one synchronized match.
The result is a fast-paced, strategy-driven event where teams must perform both on the pitch and on the controller - at the same time.
Sean Garnier

Sean Garnier

© Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

01

What is Red Bull Coded Cleats?

Red Bull Coded Cleats is a first-of-its-kind hybrid competition that merges in-person soccer with digital gameplay, challenging teams to dominate both the pitch and the controller in a single match.
The event will be hosted by Mike LaBelle, Red Bull athlete and professional FC player, bringing together competitive gaming and football culture in one format.
Mike LaBelle, Red Bull Coded Cleats host

Mike LaBelle, Red Bull Coded Cleats host

© Marcel Lämmerhirt / Red Bull Content Pool

Want to learn more about Red Bull Coded Cleats? Read about FAQs here.
02

How the hybrid format works

The format is designed to test both athletic and gaming ability.
How the hybrid format works

Red Bull Coded Cleats: Format

© Red Bull

Team structure
  • 6 players per team: 4 players on the pitch, 2 players on consoles
Match format
  • Real-life soccer and EA SPORTS FC matches run at the same time
  • Both are synced to the same game clock
  • Goals scored in either format count toward the team’s total
Halftime twist
  • At halftime, two players swap: Console players rotate onto the pitch and Pitch players rotate onto the console
How teams win
  • The team with the highest combined score at full time wins
03

How to compete in the qualifiers

Red Bull Coded Cleats combines EAFC Rush and small pitch soccer

Red Bull Coded Cleats combines EAFC Rush and small pitch soccer

© Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

Players looking to take part can register a team for the qualifier tournament.
Eligibility
  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Teams of six players
Tournament format
  • Limited to the first 24 approved teams
  • Tournament-style competition
  • Top teams advance to the finals
How to enter
  • Registration opens on April 21, 2026
  • Sign up via the official event website
04

Event dates, locations and schedule

Stage

Registration

Date

Time (CST)

Location

Address

Qualifiers

Coming soon!

June 5, 2026

TBC

City Futsal

1224 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201

Finals

Coming soon!

June 6, 2026

TBC

AT&T Discovery District

308 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75202

05

How can I watch Red Bull Coded Cleats

Red Bull Coded Cleats viewing will be free and open to the public, inviting soccer fans, gamers, and spectators alike to experience the hybrid event live at the event fan zone. Additional viewing opportunities, including potential livestream coverage on Red Bull Gaming and creator channels, will be announced soon.
Blending soccer culture with competitive gaming, Red Bull Coded Cleats introduces a format where versatility is key. Whether competing for a spot in the finals or watching from the sidelines, Dallas will host a new kind of match where skill on the pitch meets precision on the controller.
With qualifiers set for June 5 and the final on June 6, 2026, the stage is set for a hybrid competition that reflects the evolving future of the game.

Part of this story

Red Bull Coded Cleats

Get your team of six for the pitch and the sticks

United States

Mike LaBelle

An aspiring football player in his youth, American Michael LaBelle has become one of the biggest names in the world of EA Sports FC.

United StatesUnited States