Red Bull Coded Cleats debut: Event guide, format and dates

As soccer continues its global rise, Red Bull Coded Cleats is a new format that blends physical competition with digital gameplay. Red Bull Coded Cleats debuts in Dallas in June 2026, combining small-sided soccer with EA SPORTS FC into one synchronized match.

The result is a fast-paced, strategy-driven event where teams must perform both on the pitch and on the controller - at the same time.

Sean Garnier © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

01 What is Red Bull Coded Cleats?

Red Bull Coded Cleats is a first-of-its-kind hybrid competition that merges in-person soccer with digital gameplay, challenging teams to dominate both the pitch and the controller in a single match.

The event will be hosted by Mike LaBelle , Red Bull athlete and professional FC player, bringing together competitive gaming and football culture in one format.

Mike LaBelle, Red Bull Coded Cleats host © Marcel Lämmerhirt / Red Bull Content Pool

Want to learn more about Red Bull Coded Cleats? Read about FAQs here.

02 How the hybrid format works

The format is designed to test both athletic and gaming ability.

Red Bull Coded Cleats: Format © Red Bull

Team structure

6 players per team: 4 players on the pitch, 2 players on consoles

Match format

Real-life soccer and EA SPORTS FC matches run at the same time

Both are synced to the same game clock

Goals scored in either format count toward the team’s total

Halftime twist

At halftime, two players swap: Console players rotate onto the pitch and Pitch players rotate onto the console

How teams win

The team with the highest combined score at full time wins

03 How to compete in the qualifiers

Red Bull Coded Cleats combines EAFC Rush and small pitch soccer © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

Players looking to take part can register a team for the qualifier tournament.

Eligibility

Must be 18 years or older

Teams of six players

Tournament format

Limited to the first 24 approved teams

Tournament-style competition

Top teams advance to the finals

How to enter

Registration opens on April 21, 2026

Sign up via the official event website

04

Stage Registration Date Time (CST) Location Address Qualifiers Coming soon! June 5, 2026 TBC City Futsal 1224 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201 Finals Coming soon! June 6, 2026 TBC AT&T Discovery District 308 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75202

05 How can I watch Red Bull Coded Cleats

Red Bull Coded Cleats viewing will be free and open to the public, inviting soccer fans, gamers, and spectators alike to experience the hybrid event live at the event fan zone. Additional viewing opportunities, including potential livestream coverage on Red Bull Gaming and creator channels, will be announced soon.

Blending soccer culture with competitive gaming, Red Bull Coded Cleats introduces a format where versatility is key. Whether competing for a spot in the finals or watching from the sidelines, Dallas will host a new kind of match where skill on the pitch meets precision on the controller.

With qualifiers set for June 5 and the final on June 6, 2026, the stage is set for a hybrid competition that reflects the evolving future of the game.