Red Bull Creepers makes its U.S. debut over the Chattanooga

sped up Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee for one of climbing’s most daring formats: psicobloc, or deep-water soloing. The competition marked the event’s first-ever U.S. edition, drawing 16 elite athletes from around the world and more than 1,500 spectators to the Tennessee River waterfront.

, captured the men’s crown with speed and precision, edging out Spain’s Mikel Linacisoro in the final round. The biggest surprise came from the local scene, as qualifier Quinn O’Francia surged past international contenders to secure third place and a spot on the podium.

Rapa expressed how he felt during his climb, “I’m feeling good! I could feel him on my right hand. I could feel that I had a better start and then he had a really, really good start. And then we catch up, and it was really close all the time. Then I had to sprint on the last part. It was really really cool.”

On the women’s side, Slovenia’s Julija Kruder defended her title with another commanding performance, following up her 2021 win in Spain with back-to-back Red Bull Creepers victories. France’s Julia Chanourdrie claimed second, while Germany’s Afra Hönig and Slovenia’s Katja Debevec tied for third after a razor-thin battle.

