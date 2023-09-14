Red Bull Culture Clash returns to Atlanta like no other

Red Bull Culture Clash, the groundbreaking live music experience featuring four opposing crews across four stages, is heading back to Atlanta this November to deliver the nightlife event of the year. Set to unfold at the Gateway Center Arena on Saturday, November 4, tickets are now on sale for this spectacle that pays homage to the city's unique tapestry of culture, color, and sound.
For one night only, four dynamic crews representing Atlanta’s hottest parties - Rum Punch Brunch, Perreo404, Bamba Tuesdays, and Mashup Sessions - will bring their fiercest competition and freshest sounds in Dancehall, Reggaeton, Amapiano, and Hip Hop to one stage. In a four-round battle, they’ll bring booming soundscapes, unreleased tracks, intense rivalry, and a thrilling lineup of special guests and surprises, all aimed at winning the crowd's hearts and outshining their opponents. Only one winner can be crowned Red Bull Culture Clash champion and earn bragging rights as the best party crew in the A.
Meet crews taking the stage below and stay tuned for more lineup and artist details coming soon.
01
Red Bull Culture Clash Atlanta | Crews
- Rum Punch Brunch: Coined as Atlanta’s most celebrated brunch, RPB started it all back in 2016, and has become a must-attend event for those looking for exotic eats, big beats, the best rum punch, and the coolest vibe. The crew will be joined onstage by featured DJs Tony Matterhorn and Remix King.
- Mashup Sessions: The open-format experience for Music Lovers, where music is remixed, flipped, and reconstructed. Delivering music that feeds the soul, Mashup Sessions is all about good drinks, good people, better vibes. The crew will be joined onstage by DJs Unruely and The Canterbury Tales.
- Bamba Tuesdays: One of the nation’s premier Amapiano events, as well as an Atlanta cultural institution, Bamba Tuesdays seamlessly blends Amapiano, Afro House, Gqom, Afro Tech, and Afro Beat. The crew will be joined onstage by DJs Kash, DangerVybz, and Polish.
- Perreo404: An all-inclusive community uplifting the Latin culture through nostalgia and sounds, featuring Reggaeton, Perreo, Latin House, and more. Que viva el perreo! The crew will be joined onstage by DJ EU and Nino Augustine.