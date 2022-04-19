Red Bull Culture Clash Returns to the United States in 2022

Inspired by

, where more is more, and community is king, Red Bull Culture Clash is more than a DJ battle or band competition. Instead, prepare for head- to- head performances, where each crew can show off their heaviest sound, best tunes, most effective MC tactics, and any crazy presentation they can dream up.

, crews will spin, throwing in dubplate specials (aka a song recorded by a crew that only they can play) and custom dubs, and will bring out special guests. The first round (and the only unjudged round) will be mainly about warming up, so take the time to get to know your crews. But round two will be purely judged on song choice and smack talk—so players better come correct. During round three, crews will swap styles, and attempt to beat each other at their own game. And—plot twist—while special guests and dubplates are welcome at any time, on round four, they’ll be required.