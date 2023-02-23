Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 reveals ambitious US line-up

Kicking off on March 25th in Memphis, Red Bull Dance Your Style will summon the region’s best dancers across hip-hop, house,

, turfing, krumping,

, and everything in between. Via bracket-style tournament, dancers will battle one-on-one to randomly selected music, from throwback hits to popular tracks, to win the audience vote and advance to the next round. With no panel of judges, planned choreography, or pre-chosen music, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about embracing the moment.