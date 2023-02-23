© Tori Howard / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 reveals ambitious US line-up
For the first time ever, Chicago will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals on May 20th, paying homage to the Midwest’s storied dance scene.
The popular all-styles street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, is making its annual return with its most ambitious U.S. line-up to date.
For the 2023 season, the competition will host eight regional qualifiers in Memphis, Los Angeles, Tampa, Boston, Oakland, and for the first time ever, Denver, Baltimore, and Charlotte. As Red Bull Dance Your Style expands to new cities, the competition will shed a light on thriving dance communities across all corners of the country. Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 will take place in 46 countries with more than 160 events total.
Kicking off on March 25th in Memphis, Red Bull Dance Your Style will summon the region’s best dancers across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping, and everything in between. Via bracket-style tournament, dancers will battle one-on-one to randomly selected music, from throwback hits to popular tracks, to win the audience vote and advance to the next round. With no panel of judges, planned choreography, or pre-chosen music, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about embracing the moment.
Following eight regional qualifiers, for the first time ever, Chicago will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals on May 20th, set in the newly renovated Morton Salt Factory. From Chicago footwork to Detroit jit, the Midwest region boasts a historic dance scene and has made indelible contributions to street dance. The Red Bull Dance Your Style Chicago National Finals will pay homage to these local, resilient dance communities who continue to dance for joy, rather than fame. In less than four months, 16 regional champions and runner ups will battle it out to win the hearts of the crowd for the U.S. national championship title, and the opportunity to compete at the World Final in November.
01
2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. Schedule
- March 25: Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis
- April 8: Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa
- April 16: Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston
- April 21: Red Bull Dance Your Style Baltimore
- April 22: Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver
- May 20: Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender in Chicago at Morton Salt Factory
“Red Bull Dance Your Style is a space where you can witness amazing artistry from all over the globe. The dance community is filled with so many different voices and backgrounds, so it’s important to amplify all styles of dance that people might not be aware of,” says The Crown, winner of the 2022 U.S. Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final. “Each year, this competition offers an inside look at everything dance has to offer, and it’s an endless celebration of cultures entwining.”
The art of dance is deeply rooted in the fabric of our culture and serves as a powerful tool for self-expression and community building. As the Red Bull Dance Your Style platform expands to new cities, the competition will shed a light on thriving dance communities across all corners of the country.
On February 23, Red Bull TV will be premiering "Beyond the Dance," a Dance Your Style docuseries focused on three dancers who've had their own amazing dance journeys: Toyin, Nick Fury and Yung Phil. Viewers will get to go behind the scenes of the competition and see what it takes for these dancers to win the crowd, from their hometowns to the national stage.
For more information about where to buy tickets and event details follow the Red Bull Dance Your Style website and Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The competition livestreams exclusively on TikTok on May 20th, but will ultimately be decided by the CROWD!
Buy tickets to the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final here.