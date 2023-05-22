© Alex Harmon / Red Bull Content Pool
Dance
Red Bull Dance Your Style Battle Night recap
Find out what went down in Chicago during Battle Night at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals weekend.
Blue and red lights twirled around Avondale Music Hall in Chicago as a buzzing crowd gathered on stage this past Friday night. It was the eve of the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals and the excitement was almost tangible. The room looked and felt like one big party. Everyone was dancing, hugging, singing, nodding their head or snapping their fingers. The crowd was gearing up to see a 2v2 all styles mixed battle. Each pairing would be a combination of two different street styles, allowing the dancers to explore the ways in which various styles of dancing can be meshed.
The evening started with a preliminary round, giving local dancers a chance to earn a spot to compete with some of the nation’s best. Dance veterans Pause Eddie, Future and LaTasha Barnes served as the Battle Night judges. Once the preliminary rounds wrapped, the night’s duos were set: Brotha E & Tyler D Creator, Kid Nimbus & NeroTheProfessor, Noah Lot & Havoc, Intricate & Koozi, Kosi & Lady C, Passion & Lord Fin, King Klutch & Law, and Beast & Konwork. Together, these groups mixed styles like Chicago footwork, bone breaking, flexing, popping, hip-hop and more.
During the battle, each dancer used their body to tell a story to the crowd. Their moves were captivating, stunning and engaging. Intricate & Koozi won the first exhilarating battle. Passion & Lord Fin then found themselves up against Noahlot & Havoc. Havoc’s mind-blowing bone breaking and Noahlot’s boastful style truly won the crowd over. “Oh my God!” someone in the crowd exclaimed as Havoc crawled across the floor like a spider. Needless to say, Noahlot & Havoc won that battle. Next up, Brotha E & Tyler D Creator beat hometown favorites Kid Nimbus & NeroTheProfessor. Finally, King Klutch & Law won against Kosi & Lady C.
While the room was filled with comradery, this was still a battle, and each dancer was taking the competition very seriously. These experienced dancers continuously got in each other’s faces, asserting their dominance. Things got a little heated as Intricate & Koozi faced off with Havoc & Noahlot in a fiery exchange. At the end, though, it was all love, and all the guys gave each other hugs and handshakes after the judges voted for Havoc & Noahlot to advance.
The energy in the room was infectious. Even the judges had to get up out of their seats. Future flexed his impressive popping skills and while LaTasha showed off house and hip-hop. And of course, Pause Eddie had to show the crowd full of dancers from around the country what top-level Chicago footwork looks like. The room erupted as his feet swiftly moved across the dance floor.
For the final battle, Noahlot & Havoc triumphed over Brotha E & Tyler D Creator in an intense round. A super fun battle between Team USA and Team Europe closed out the night. Team USA included King Charles, a Chicago footworker; Toyin, a freestyler from the DMV; Outrage, a krumper from San Diego; The Crown, a hip-hop dancer from Minneapolis; and Slim Boogie, a popping and hip-hop dancer from Los Angeles. Team USA did a great job of allowing each individual team member a chance to show off their unique dance style. Team Europe was very coordinated and played well off each other’s energy. Their team members were Majid, a German hip-hop dancer; Perla, a Swiss house dancer; Big Wave, a German krumper; Nelson, a French popper; and Boubou, a French waacker. This last battle between Team USA and Team Europe was the cherry on top to a spectacular showcase of dance’s universality. Battle Night was a great way to kickoff the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals.