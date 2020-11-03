The Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge wants you
Dance lovers, here’s your chance to take your TikTok game up a notch and dance your way to the World Final. Find out what the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge is all about.
The global street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style is back and everyone's invited to join in and to vote for the winner! After dazzling live crowds in Paris last year, this time the event goes digital as the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge, the first street-dance competition to be hosted entirely on TikTok. That means more dancers around the world can participate and their audience will be exponentially bigger than ever. The audition window opens on November 5, so here’s what to keep in mind:
Two stages, one crown
The two-part challenge starts with a judged audition and then gets down to the main event: a global competition where stand-out talent discovered in the audition join up with pre-selected pro wildcard dancers for head-to-head battles.
Street is the scene
The Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge is a showcase for street dance: styles of movement that started out in the streets. Think hip-hop, house, popping, waacking… most street dance styles will be on display, and regardless of the style the dancers choose, they’ll serve up their own originality and innovation.
Skill counts
By uploading their video to TikTok, every dancer who enters the audition gets a chance to shine, but they’ll need to impress the audition judges, who are street-dancing stars themselves: hip-hop dancer Majid Kessab of Germany; Japanese waacking freestyler Ibuki Imata; and US hip-hop dancer and So You Think You Can Dance winner Leon 'Kida the Great' Burns. They’ve got the tough job of selecting only eight of the audition dancers to step up to the battles of the global competition.
Music matters
One of the signatures of Red Bull Dance Your Style is that the dancers usually freestyle to surprise music tracks, ranging from global hits to classic beats. But with this year’s new format, dancers have the heads up that they must use 30 seconds of Get Loose Now by the Black Eyed Peas for their audition video. The key is to get creative and make the most of it.
The power is with the people
Every battle in the global competition will be published @RedBullDance on TikTok for a public vote. The highest-voted dancer from each battle advances until the 2020 winner is crowned. So charisma is crucial; dancers can have huge talent, but if they don’t connect with viewers, they won’t win the global competition. It’s all about lighting it up.
The winner stamps their ticket for 2021
For the dancer who wins the 2020 challenge, the exposure gets even bigger, because the prize is a guaranteed fast track toward the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.
The dancing starts November 5
The window for dancers to upload their audition video is November 5-15, 2020. That’s followed by the global competition, where people everywhere can vote for the winner, from November 30 – December 13, 2020. All @redbulldance on TikTok!
Dancers can find all the information they need to audition at www.redbulldanceyourstyle.com. And everyone, everywhere can see the action and VOTE for their favourite dancer’s video by following @RedBullDance on TikTok. Who rules the dance floor? You decide!