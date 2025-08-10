Breaking
© Faith Nguyen
Dance
KiiLo crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style East Champion
KiiLo will go on to represent his hometown as he battles for the title of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 USA champion.
On August 9, 2025, Red Bull Dance Your Style returned to Boston for its much-anticipated East Regional Qualifier. Round after round, sixteen dancers battled their way to the top---with KiiLo clinching the title and earning a spot to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 USA National Final in San Francisco, CA on August 23, 2025.
KiiLo will go on to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA in San Francisco, CA later this month. There, they will compete against fourteen other dancers to climb their way up the bracket, all in hopes of winning the beloved USA champion title. Whoever wins this year’s National Final will have the chance to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles, CA on October 11, 2025.
Part of this story