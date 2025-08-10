KiiLo wins Red Bull Dance Your Style East Qualifier
KiiLo crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style East Champion

KiiLo will go on to represent his hometown as he battles for the title of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 USA champion.
By Jene Wheeless
Part of this story

Red Bull Dance Your Style USA

The premiere one-on-one street dance competition returns for its 2025 season.

32 Tour Stops

Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Boston as one of the last stops on the road to the LA World Final.

United States

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA

Witness the ultimate street dance showdown at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in San Francisco on August 23, 2025!

United States
On August 9, 2025, Red Bull Dance Your Style returned to Boston for its much-anticipated East Regional Qualifier. Round after round, sixteen dancers battled their way to the top---with KiiLo clinching the title and earning a spot to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 USA National Final in San Francisco, CA on August 23, 2025.
Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier East in Boston, Massachusetts

© Jonelle Monzon, Red Bull Content Pool

KiiLo will go on to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA in San Francisco, CA later this month. There, they will compete against fourteen other dancers to climb their way up the bracket, all in hopes of winning the beloved USA champion title. Whoever wins this year’s National Final will have the chance to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles, CA on October 11, 2025.

