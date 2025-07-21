Zen Nguyen steps into the spotlight at Red Bull Dance Your Style KC

The premiere one-on-one street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style , is returning to Kansas City for its 2025 North Qualifier. As we get one step closer to the World Final , 16 talented dancers are preparing to battle it out at Made Mobb Studios on Saturday, July 26. Each competitor is bringing their best moves and personal style for a chance to advance to the National Final in San Francisco on Saturday, August 23. The stakes are high, and the floor is theirs.

But before the battle begins, the community is invited to kick things off at the Midwest Block Party —a free event starting at 3:00 p.m at Made Mobb Studios on July 26. Guests can enjoy the open event space, live music, outdoor activities and shop with local vendors. It’s the perfect warm-up to an unforgettable night of freestyle, flavor and crowd-powered competition.

The road to KC ran straight through the Windy City, where dancers hit the floor and brought the heat at the Chicago Qualifier on Saturday, June 28. Over 800 attendees filled the terrace of Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art for a night to remember. The energy was electric as dancers battled it out in front of a hyped crowd, but it was Chicago-based dancer Harini who ended up taking home the W. Blending tradition with bold innovation, she gave the audience a glimpse of her unique “Desi Fusion” style.

Harini wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Chicago Qualifier © Spencer Hopkins III

“The full feeling hasn’t hit me yet,” Harini told us. “But I told myself that I would be here two and a half years ago when Red Bull came to Chicago in 2022. I worked to build who I am so I could compete. I’m just happy that I stuck to that promise and that I get to represent, learn and hopefully take more wins for our style.”

Harini advances to Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Regional Qualifier © Spencer Hopkins III

Harini now joins seven other standout dancers from the Chicago Qualifier who advanced to the Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Regional Qualifier, while another eight dancers were invited as wild cards.

One of the invited dancers for the North Qualifier—and the only KC native competing—is Kansas City’s own Zen Nguyen. He’s returning to the stage with a story of resilience and growth.

KC’s own Zen Nguyen returning to Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Patrick Binder / Red Bull Content Pool

“There was an audition here three years ago,” Zen recalls, “And I didn’t make it.” But that first encounter with Red Bull Dance Your Style lit a fire. Zen had already been familiar with the competition thanks to fellow Kansas City dancer Angyil McNeal—an international Red Bull Dance Your Style alum and former crewmate.

In 2024, Zen was invited to sit on the judging panel for the audition round in Kansas City—a privilege in itself. But he knew accepting the role came with a trade-off: he couldn’t compete.

“I said no because I wanted to be a part of it and have fun. I turned down the judging and competed and made it to top 2,” he says. “Then I competed in the City Final and won that and moved on to Chicago. This year, I got invited back to this (North Qualifier) round, which is an honor.”

Zen’s journey to Kansas City as a dancer is anything but traditional. Born and raised in Saigon, Vietnam, he moved to the United States for college—and unlike many of his peers, he didn’t grow up dancing. It wasn’t until his high school years that he was introduced to the scene, discovering a new way to express himself through movement.

“I was walking home from school [in Vietnam] and I saw this guy walking, looking hella fresh,” he remembers. “He looked really different from all the other Vietnamese kids – baggy jeans and a new era hat (it was fake) – and I was like ‘Woah, why are you dressed like this?’ and he said he was going to dance.”

Zen Nguyen © Quyết Hoàng

At the time, Zen had never even thought about dancing. “I was like, ‘That’s cool. Can you show me something?’ He pretty much showed me a couple of popping moves and I asked ‘Where did you learn that?’” Zen got invited to the park that night to learn. “Dancers back in the day in Saigon would get together at the park with a boombox and that’s where I first learned,” he tells us. With limited resources at the time, he turned to the internet. “I really admired the dance culture from America. The [internet] quality was so bad back then, we’d have to turn on a YouTube video and come back an hour later so it was fully loaded and not buffering.”

Vietnamese dancers have been making serious waves on the global stage. In 2024, SonLam took home the USA National Final title , while MT Pop went all the way—winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. Their rise has inspired a new generation of dancers worldwide and Zen feels both proud and personally connected.

That shared history adds an extra layer to Zen’s journey—one rooted in community, culture and friendship.

“[SonLam] and I literally grew up dancing together,” Zen shares. “I don’t think they [SonLam and MT Pop] even know I’m in this round,” he laughs. “I think it might be a good idea to reach out to them for some advice.”

Zen has been living in Kansas City for over 12 years now, and on July 26, he’ll be the only dancer representing the city at the Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier. The excitement is real—but so is the pressure.

Kansas City moves to the rhythm of a vibrant and diverse dance scene, where tradition meets innovation across styles and generations. “We have a lot of talent here,” he tells us. “It’s amazing to have Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier come here and truly want to invest in the city.”

With the spotlight on home turf, Zen knows every move he makes reflects more than just his own journey. “I want to be honest — if this was another city, I’d train, have fun and do my best,” Zen says. “But since it’s in Kansas City, I’m a little stressed. I feel like I can’t mess up.”

To make sure he doesn’t slip under pressure, he’s putting in the work.

“I’ve been practicing by myself,” he shares. “I watch a lot of videos and find inspiration from different dancers. I want to learn from other people.” It’s not just about refining moves, it’s about rebuilding his body and spirit too. “My body has not felt the same as it was. I’ve been trying to be healthier and work on myself.” Even though the road hasn’t been easy, Zen has found his spark anew. “It feels fun again — to dance and train for something. I feel motivated and excited again.”