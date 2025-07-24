Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Returns, Ahead of the Los Angeles World Final
Dance

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final hits San Francisco

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final lands in San Francisco for its U.S. stop. Watch sixteen elite dancers, one crowd-decided winner, and a night repping Bay Area dance and music history.
By Alyah Ryder
3 min readPublished on

The stakes are high, the music is live, and ultimately the crowd holds the power. On Saturday, August 23, Red Bull Dance Your Style—the global one-on-one street dance competition—touches down in San Francisco for the final stop of its U.S. tour. The National Final marks the last chance for U.S. dancers to earn a spot before the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, making its landmark World Final debut in Los Angeles this October.
This year’s finale brings the energy back to the Bay Area, one of the most influential dance regions in the world. From Popping and Locking to Strutting and Turfing, the Bay Area has long shaped the language of street dance—and now it sets the stage for the next chapter. Sixteen of the country's best freestyle dancers, including regional champions and wildcards, will go head-to-head in an all-out battle for the title of U.S. National Champion. The twist? The winner isn't chosen by judges—it's up to the crowd to decide who reigns supreme.
Representing the talent-rich roster are rising stars and seasoned battlers alike, including viral powerhouse Jaden “Capjay” Mosby, Marlee Hightower and Fantaye of Motiv Crew, and Bay Area's own Daisy VMZ. Their goal: to earn a ticket to the global stage and represent the U.S. at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles on October 11.
Winner Capjay at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier in Tampa, Florida

Marlee poses for a portrait at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 in Los Angeles

Fantaye at Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Qualifier 2024

Daisy VMZ

01

How can I watch Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA?

You can stream Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA on Red Bull TV.
02

Where is Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA?

SVN West: 10 Van Ness Avenue San Francisco, CA 94103
03

When is Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA?

Saturday, August 23 2025
  • Doors: 3:00 PM PT
  • Show Time: 4:00 PM PT
04

Where can I buy tickets for Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA?

You can purchase tickets for the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA here.
Hosting the evening are two icons in their own right. Charm La’Donna, the choreographer behind Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour and creative force behind artists like Rosalía, Dua Lipa, and J Balvin, brings her industry edge. Joining Charm is Bay Area native and cultural commentator Sway Calloway, whose deep roots in hip-hop make him the perfect voice for the city’s dance legacy.
Too $hort performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final

Adding to the celebration of Bay Area culture is a special performance by Too $hort, the Oakland legend whose sound helped define West Coast hip-hop. His appearance ties together a night where dance, music, and local pride collide.
The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA is more than a competition—it’s a showcase of community, culture, and the power of freestyle. Tickets are available now. Come ready to cheer, vote, and witness the nation’s best light up the Bay Area.

Dance
Breaking