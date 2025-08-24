Breaking
© Little Shao
Red Bull Dance Your Style crowns U.S. National Champion in San Francisco
Two time Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. National Champion SonLam will go on to represent the nation at the World Final in Los Angeles on October 11.
Red Bull Dance Your Style, wrapped its 2025 U.S. season in San Francisco with the USA National Final. The event marked the finale of a nationwide series of nearly 20 qualifier events, spotlighting dance communities across the country, culminating in the Bay Area, long considered one of the birthplaces of freestyle and street dance. The high-energy competition brought dancers from across the country to battle in a format that is as unpredictable as it is electrifying: no judges, no panels — just music, movement, and the crowd’s voice deciding the winner.
16 of the nation’s top dancers, including regional champions and wildcard competitors, went head-to-head in front of a live crowd at SVN West. Each round tested dancers’ freestyle mastery, musicality, and stage presence. In an electric final round, defending USA champion SonLam emerged victorious, earning the 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. National Champion title.
SonLam will now advance – alongside runner-up and 2023 USA National Champion Sean Lew – to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, set to make its U.S. debut at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on October 11, 2025, where they will compete against dancers from around the globe for the ultimate crown.
With [this second win] I felt the growth in myself. Each time I stepped on stage, I didn’t feel nervous. I just wanted to share this love of dance.