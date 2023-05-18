Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals: Creator spotlight

This upcoming weekend, on Saturday May 20th, Chicago will be hosting the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals for the first time. This global all-styles street dance battle will test the freestyle and musicality skills of 16 regional champions and runner ups for a spot at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in November. The battle will be held at the new Salt Shed venue and will feature a curated pop-up shop, The MRKT. To have Chicago be chosen as the backdrop of this year’s National Finals is particularly exciting for the local dance community and creators who have put in passionate work for years to help elevate the scene.
In comparison to the East and West coasts that bolster cities like New York and Los Angeles, “There’s not really a strong dance industry here in the Midwest,” says Delayney Lane, the executive producer of Urbanite Dance Showcases and owner of Roxwell Curates, an event curation company.
Back in 1998, Lane and a friend started Urbanite Dance Showcases after noticing the lack of sophisticated and highly produced dance events in the Midwest that local dancers could aspire to. “I've witnessed a lot of extremely talented dancers coming through here who want to take it to the next level, and they just can't,” he says. They either burn out or choose to move to more bustling parts of the country. Watching this disheartening cycle go on for years had a lasting impact on him.
Starting simply as a party, Urbanite was meant to “fill that void” for dancers, Lane says. Now, over 20 years later, he says Urbanite has grown to be one of the largest and longest running dance showcases and workshop series in the Midwest. For Lane, working with Red Bull to produce events in Chicago like the weekend’s national finals has been a continuation of the work he’s been doing for decades—Giving dancers in Chicago and the Midwest who otherwise may not have been given the chance, an opportunity to perform on a grand scale.
“I’m glad that we’re starting to get our due,” laughs Gabrielle McLeod, aka Queen Gabby, a choreographer and director of Detroit’s House of Jit. Agreeing with Lane, she also has noticed the way in which the Midwest is often overlooked in national dance conversations. She’s been Detroit jitting for over 15 years and, from her experience, she has found that most people outside of the region aren’t familiar with Midwestern dance styles. They have become known for their quick footwork, but she explains that Jit is really a full body dance with upper body movement and groundwork.
“Being able to showcase this on a platform like [Red Bull] Dance Your Style means a lot because I literally was practicing this in my living room, you know?” she reflects. She says that she and her friends who started jitting together in high school never imagined being able to travel nationally and internationally just to perform. She says that she has been able to trust Red Bull’s intentions in the Midwestern dance community because the team has been reaching out to groups like House of Jit and Chicago’s Creation Global, using reliable sources of culture to research and involve in planning for local events. This has helped to ensure events like this weekend’s finals and previous regional battles are as authentic and true to the city/region as possible.
For many people like Eddie Martin Jr., aka Pause Eddie, of Creation Global, a Chicago footwork crew, dancing has been lifesaving and the platforms that Red Bull has provided him have been life changing. He delved into dancing at the age of 14 as a way to escape life on the streets, and he ended up falling in love with the art of Chicago footwork. He says that he has been collaborating with Red Bull since he was 16, traveling around the country to battle, teach and perform.
Pause Eddie says that he’s experienced two separate dance worlds in Chicago—The foot working culture and the general dance community. He describes the foot working culture as having a “very intense rage,” but says that on the other hand when you look at the Chicago dance community as a whole, you’ll see groups of friends dancing, talking, and teaching. He says seeing those interactions helped to change his mindset, and he is looking forward to seeing these two worlds collide at the Finals.
Andrew Phan, a founder of Puzzle League Dance Company and New Pixel Films, which provides photography and videography services, says that he grew up in the Chicago dance community. In recent years, a change that he’s noticed is dancers like himself taking time to explore other creative interests and avenues. For Phan, Pixel Films began with him breakdancing with a flip camera and has evolved to him creating everything from music and dance videos to event recaps and even wedding videos.
“It's been awesome being able to kind of mix the two worlds and enjoy that,” he says. He’s even used his videography and editing skills to assist Red Bull with capturing the Red Bull Dance Your Style battle series over the past few years.
“As a dancer, I think everyone wants to dance, travel and get paid,” he says. Phan explained that simply by making this happen, Red Bull has made many people’s dreams come true. He expects the National Finals to be high energy with great vibes and good music. He got to take a peek at the stage set up and says it’s going to be very immersive.
Pause Eddie calls himself a “hardcore battler” and will be one of the judges of the weekend’s finals. For those who are competing, Pause Eddie says that he’ll be looking for dancer’s chemistry with teammates, as well as their connection with the musicality, the crowd, and their opponent.
The Midwest is ready to show the dance world the rich culture and immense talent that they’ve been missing out on. Just outside The Salt Shed on Saturday, Phan will be bringing a curated Retro Future pop up, The MRKT, that will feature more than 50 local vendors, a live DJ, art installations and interactive activities. Gabby says that since Chicago is like Detroit’s cousin; it’s a big deal for the National Finals to be hosted there. She and the House of Jit plan to show up and completely show out as a side performer on Saturday.
“We really are putting our all into this performance,” Gabby says. “We’re going to be on fire.”