Kid Nimbus wins Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier

Kansas City was the place to be on Saturday, July 26, as Red Bull Dance Your Style took over Made Mobb Studio and the surrounding block for the first time with the North U.S. Qualifier. Over 1,000 people packed into the neighborhood block party in the Crossroads area, bringing serious energy to the atmosphere as dancers from all over the region went head-to-head in a crowd-judged street dance battle—all for a shot at the National Final in San Francisco on August 23.

With an intense evening of freestyle performances from 16 dancers across a range of genres—from hip-hop to house to popping—there were a few standout and unforgettable moments.

Eevy competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Carlo Cruz / Red Bull Content Pool

The energy hit another level when Divina and Kid Nimbus lit up the floor with “Squabble Up”—easily one of the night’s most hyped battles. CT Monae and Poppin Arty brought the nostalgia, throwing it back with a 2010s hip-hop favorite that had heads nodding across the venue.

But one of the loudest moments of the night belonged to Harini and Kansas City local, Zen Nguyen. Their first-round battle had the audience so split, the crowd started chanting, “One more round!” After the dust (and the echoes) settled, it was Zen who claimed the first-round win in front of his home crowd.

“Me and Harini talked before, and we were like, ‘it doesn't matter who wins,’” Zen shared. “Let's just put on a good show. We both respect each other, and let's just give the crowd what they want. I'm so glad we turned the energy up.”

Zen Nguyen competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Marina Oya Harini competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Marina Oya Harini dancing at Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Marina Oya / Red Bull Content Pool

As Zen previously told us before the battle, he’s so proud to be representing Kansas City. “It’s the best feeling ever,” Zen said about battling in his city. “I think that's the peak feeling I could get.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style ambassador David Stalter Jr., aka "The Crown" made a surprise performance. Known for his smooth flow and charisma on the dance floor, The Crown kicked up the energy and got everyone even more fired up for the final round.

The final battle of the night came down to Zen and Kid Nimbus—two different styles, one electric showdown. By making it to the top 2 at Kansas City, both dancers secured their spots for the National Final in San Francisco on August 23.

Kid Nimbus announced as winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Marina Oya / Red Bull Content Pool

But only one could take the title as the North Qualifier champion. After a heated final round, the crowd made the call: Kid Nimbus took the win.

“I feel amazing! Especially with this trophy now,” Kid Nimbus said with joy.

His attention to structure helped him adapt to the energy and expectations of the crowd.

“A different environment constitutes different needs,” said Kid Nimbus. “For this environment, sometimes the really hardcore traditional stuff may not work. But above all else, I make sure I'm showing my smile. You’re going to see my teeth in every single round.”

For the final battle, the crowd was electric. Every move, every beat, every second of the showdown was charged with energy. Zen brought a fusion of hip-hop, popping and house to the stage, while Kid Nimbus came through with his signature hip-hop freestyle, mixing in elements of breaking and animation.

“Nimus did a really good round with the fans, where he slid on his head,” Zen shared. “I was like, ‘Oh man, I can’t do something like that.’ So I tried to spin on my foot and I twisted my left ankle a little bit – I didn’t hurt it – but I could feel it the rest of the round, so I was in my head a little bit.”

But he pushed through.

“It was the final round.I didn’t have time to think—I just blacked out.”

The respect goes both ways. “Shoutout to Zen, he’s a sweetheart,” said Kid Nimbus. “He’s an amazing dancer and an even better human being. I was like, if he’s the hometown hero, that’s totally okay. I’m going to show him my dance and he’s going to show me his.”

The runner-up and first-time National finalist, Zen, did not expect to make it this far.

“I can't believe it,” Zen said. “I didn't plan on this, to be honest. I’ve never been to the National round before, so this is big.” Zen now has just a few weeks to level up before hitting the big stage in San Francisco. “I'm going to do everything to prepare. I’m nervous and excited.”

This won’t be Kid Nimbus’ first time on the National stage, but he doesn’t take any of this for granted.

“I don’t dance full time,” Kid Nimbus told us. “I don’t have the opportunity to go here and there, so when I do have an opportunity to dance, I’m going to enjoy myself.”

Kid Nimbus celebrates at Red Bull Dance Your Style North Qualifier © Marina Oya / Red Bull Content Pool

Even with a full-time job as a clinical research coordinator in pediatric gastroenterology at a hospital, Kid Nimbus says he feels most like himself when he’s on stage.

“The balance in the duality is crazy,” Kid Nimbus explained. “I really love Spider-Man and Superman – it shows a sense of duality. When it comes to dance, this is where I can be me and express myself. I put on my labcoat and I can get right back to it. When it's dancing, I can put on the baggy pants, the grill and the hat. The costume is really when I’m on the job because this [dance] is who I am.”

Kid Nimbus approached the final battle with intention, focusing not just on skill, but on his storytelling and structure.

“With me, battling in particular, I wanted to make sure my rounds are as complete as they could be from start to finish. I want to make sure my storytelling is starting at a good middle, bring it to a really big high then drop it low.”

That mindset carries through both his dancing and his road to the National and hopefully, World Final.

“I’m going to make sure I trust the process,” Kid Nimbus shared on how he’s preparing for the next stage. “Trusting the process has gotten me this far. As long as I continue to trust the process—win, lose, or draw—what’s for me is for me.”

No matter what happens at the National Final in San Francisco on August 23 , both dancers have already proven they belong on the biggest stage—now it’s time to show the rest of the country why.