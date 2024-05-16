Winners and runner-ups of the Red Bull Dance Your Style Regional Qualifiers

This weekend, the 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender USA comes to ATL – a city known for culture, creativity, and entertainment . In the lead-up to this anticipated moment, dancers from around the country have spent the last few months battling one another to vie for a spot on the National Final stage. Saturday, May 18 marks the day that eight dancers who landed winner and runner-up spots at the various Red Bull Dance Your Style Regional Qualifiers will go head-to-head against one another and the eight invited wildcards, all with the hopes of claiming the championship title.

Read on to meet these dancers as they continue in their hopes to clinch the USA title and move on to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India .

01 J-NOY

J-Noy at Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Qualifier 2024 in Chicago © Tori Howard / Red Bull Content Pool

Vegas native, J-Noy, came out on top at the Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Qualifier in Chicago on April 20th, beating local name, Nero the Professor. “Winning at Red Bull Dance Your Style [was] one of my goals,” he says. “When I heard about the event, I thought I could fit in. I love to dance how I feel and showcase my own impression.”

After moving to the U.S. from the Philippines, J-Noy got into dance at a young age. He watched video after video and finally decided to go for it. His freestyle journey began in 2017, and since then, J-Noy has been “absolutely loving it.”

02 NERO THE PROFESSOR

Nero the Professor at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier 2022 in Chicago © JP Calubaquib / Red Bull Content Pool

A Chicago-native, Nero the Professor will represent his hometown at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender USA on May 18th. As the runner-up at the Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Qualifier, Nero will have a second chance to showcase his skills and wow an expecting and excited audience.

For Nero, his inspiration comes from his crew, The Kastle, along with a variety of movies, and his own emotions–letting music guide him in his performances. After his most recent battle with J-Noy, he comments “I feel like the battle was amazing. I feel like I gave it my all. I feel like I represented Chicago well.”

03 DRA’EM ‘SUPERSTAR’

Dra'em at Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA Qualifier 2024 in Memphis, TN © Alex Harmon / Red Bull Content Pool

On Saturday, April 27, Superstar secured the Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA Qualifier winning title. “Dancing in this competition [gave] the opportunity to showcase my skills on a bigger scale,” he says. “Being from Memphis, it feels amazing to be able to carry a light and positivity for the city through dance.”

Superstar was initially inspired by his father and began dancing at ten years old. He specializes in Jookin’--a Memphis staple in the dance community. He has gone on to perform with celebrity artists including Lil Buck, NLE Choppa, Chris Brown, and so many more, and has become a commercial sensation himself, having been featured in Nike and Adidas ads and performing at various events and festivals including ComplexCon and Rolling Loud.

“It’s a blessing to be a part of this journey,” Superstar says, “and for my community.”

04 KING LUFFY

King Luffy at Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA Qualifier 2024 in Memphis © Alex Harmon / Red Bull Content Pool

An Atlanta native, King Luffy was the runner-up for the Red Bull Dance Your Style South USA Qualifier . “Even though I was repping Atlanta, Memphis was showing me love,” he says. King Luffy’s battle journey began after spending his childhood watching Dragon House battles–the crew he is now a part of. To this day, he continues to dance and battle by drawing motivation from the people who tell him he inspires them to dance and do more for themselves.

“Battling a top dancer like Dra’em, with hometown energy behind him, was crazy but incredible,” Luffy says. “Now, we’re able to reverse the roles. Being a part of [Red Bull Dance Your Style] a second time is honestly amazing. [We’ll] see how my city shows up for me.”

05 NOAHLOT

Noahlot after winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA 2024 in Boston © Brandon Payne / Red Bull Content Pool

On Saturday, May 4th, New Yorker, Noahlot, earned the title of winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA Regional Qualifier . In a final battle against ILLana-Popz, the crown was wowed by Noahlot’s musicality, intricacy, and personality. “I’m forever grateful to show my talent and make everyone smile, laugh, and feel good,” he says. “I felt like I did that a lot in this battle–and that’s what matters to me.”

Noahlot has spent his entire life dancing, trained by his mother and starting as a b-boy before moving into all styles. As a dancer, he wanted more and was hungry to try new things and be on new stages—enter: the battle scene. A dancer for a variety of artists including Omarion, Nas, A$AP, and so many more, Noahlot says that “[his] job isn’t done.” On May 18th, Noahlot will join fifteen other dancers as he goes round for round to earn his spot as the Red Bull Dance Your Style USA champion.

06 ILLANA-POPZ

ILLana-Popz at the Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA 2024 in Boston © Brandon Payne / Red Bull Content Pool

At the Red Bull Dance Your Style East USA Regional Qualifier , hometown hero and popper, ILLana-Popz, entertained and captured the Boston audience as they voted her time and again to the final round. Although she did not clinch the winning title, as runner-up, ILLana will still compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender USA in Atlanta on May 18th.

“Being a part of Red Bull Dance Your Style is a gift,” ILLana says. “I pull my inspiration from the OGs, tapping into that funkiness and smoothness. [Red Bull Dance Your Style] allows me to step into each of my styles with true intention and commitment.”

07 TYLER D. CREATOR

Tyler D. Creator at the Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Qualifier in LA © Carlo Cruz / Red Bull Content Pool

On May 11th, hip-hop freestyler, Tyler D. Creator went round for round against Fantaye in the final battle at the Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Regional Qualifier . After the third round, an excited crowd voted Tyler winner and secured his spot as a competitor at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekender in Atlanta on May 18th.

“There [were] a lot of emotions going on in my head. I [felt] really, really amazing,” he says.

The professional dancer originally hails from St. Petersburg, FL where he got his start at the Royal Theater. Since moving to Los Angeles, Tyler has become a professional dancer, landing opportunities that have allowed him to compete around the world and at various competitions, including Red Bull Dance Your Style.

“It really means a lot that I was able to show up for myself and for [my people]. Being a part of Red Bull Dance Your Style means being able to bring people into my world. It means I get another chance to express my love for this art form and commune with other artists in dance.”

08 FANTAYE

Fantaye and Tyler D Creator at Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Qualifier © Natt Lim / Red Bull Content Pool

A crowd favorite, Fantaye made it to the final battle against Tyler D. Creator at the Red Bull Dance Your Style West USA Regional Qualifier. Although she did not secure the regional champion title, as runner-up, Fantaye will have an opportunity to compete another time on the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final stage.

“[Red Bull Dance Your Style was] a great opportunity to showcase who I am–and engage with the people in Los Angeles,” she says.

The hip-hop dancer, who began dancing at ten years old, recently made the conscious decision to do all the things she really enjoyed when she first started dancing. Part of that decision included battling–leaning into her inner self confidence to fuel the expression she shares on stage.

“I genuinely believe that knowing myself so deeply has helped me grow in all aspects of dance,” Fantaye continues. “I’m grateful to have been a part of Red Bull Dance Your Style last year and to be able to do it again.”

All regional qualifier winners and runner-ups will compete against the Red Bull Dance Your Style wildcards on Saturday, May 18 at Underground Atlanta. Be a part of a weekender that is sure to promise electrifying battles and jaw-dropping performances–all in the celebratory city of ATL.