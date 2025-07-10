Jaden "Capjay" Mosby wins Red Bull Dance Your Style South Qualifier

Red Bull Dance Your Style South Regional Qualifier made it's fourth-consecutive return to Tampa, FL. With more than 3,000 people in attendance the energy was high and the charisma was flowing. Jaden “Capjay” Mosby, an 18-year-old dancer from Long Beach, California, captivated the crowd with his magnetic musicality in every round, earning him the title at Armature Works along the scenic Hillsborough River in Tampa.

Winner Capjjay at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier in Tampa, Florida © Yvonne Gougelet / Red Bull Content Pool

With fans cheering him on, Capjay electrified the crowd at Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa, channeling the energy of the round’s song lyrics to captivate the audience and secure their votes in every battle. On a breezy spring evening, Capjay faced off against Tampa’s own T-Wave in a thrilling Final Round. Once again, his signature style and dynamic moves earned him the crowd’s favor, sealing a decisive victory in his first-ever appearance at the event.

Crowd at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier in Tampa, Florida © Yvonne Gougelet / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s crazy – I didn’t really know what to expect,” Capjay reflected on his debut Red Bull Dance Your Style experience. “Honestly, the outcome is more than I could have imagined. I just went in there with an open mind, wanting to see what I could do, and it all turned out so well. I’m excited to head back to Cali [for the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in San Francisco], especially because my family will be able to come watch. This was the best Red Bull [Dance Your Style] I could’ve started with.”

Following his Final Round victory, Capjay was swarmed by enthusiastic fans, spending more than 20 minutes posing for photos and soaking in the moment on the dance floor after the trophy presentation.

“Oh man, I was so surprised,” Capjay said, recalling the support he received from the crowd. “I was thinking, ‘What if I go in there and they’re not feeling me?’ Everyone else was nervous, so I was nervous too, but the crowd embraced my style and movement. I’m just so grateful for that.”

Capjay at Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier in Tampa, Florida © Chelsea Adams / Red Bull Content Pool

The event marked the fourth consecutive Red Bull Dance Your Style held in Tampa—and the second straight year it took place at the iconic Armature Works. The city has become a hub for the event, with attendance growing every year.

In addition to the sold-out crowd inside and the custom-built stadium, outside nearly 2,000 spectators didn't miss a single beat on the live-feed. Some spectators gathered around the 15-foot screen surrounding the event’s perimeter while others joined in on the action at M.Bird, the rooftop bar at Armature Works, which offered a perfect vantage point to witness the high-energy battles below.

Mosby’s unforgettable debut and the electric atmosphere of the event have set the stage for what’s sure to be an exciting journey to Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final.