JREAMZ is the Red Bull Dance Your Style West Qualifier winner
Phoenix brought the heat as 16 dancers battled for their National spot. From epic rounds to hometown pride, here’s what went down at the Red Bull Dance Your Style West Qualifier.
It was a heated night in Phoenix as the Red Bull Dance Your Style West Qualifier took over The Van Buren. With more than 1,000 fans packed in the venue, the energy was undeniable—buzzing from wall to wall. As one of the final two regional qualifiers before the USA National Final in San Francisco on August 23rd, the stakes were sky-high.
Sixteen dancers brought their best to the floor, showcasing a range of freestyle skills and creating a night full of standout performances and big moments. Whether it was explosive footwork or next-level musicality, the dancers made it clear why this stage stands as one of the most respected in freestyle battle culture.
The evening was hosted by local radio personalities Joey Boy and Sienna Villa, who kept the crowd hyped between rounds. Behind the booth, DJ Hans set the tone with crowd-moving tracks that pushed the dancers to their limits. Adding to the excitement, the night also featured showcase performances by Arizona’s own Kairee Doty and Jukebox Fam dance studio—bringing hometown pride and lighting up the stage with next-level performances.
All eyes were center stage as JREAMZ and Jabari faced off in a high-stakes final battle of the night that had the crowd on fire.
In the end, JREAMZ came out on top, winning the crowd’s vote and securing the victory and ticket to the National Final.
With the National Final up next, the battle to rep the U.S. on the world stage will hit its peak on October 11 in Los Angeles.
