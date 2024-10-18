Meet the 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style Wildcards

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 will feature some of the world's best dancers. Eight spots will be awarded to the winners of the pre-finals, while the other eight have been awarded wildcards and have directly qualified for the final.

These are the wildcards.

01 MT Pop

MT Pop © MT Pop archive My goal is to bring joy and happiness to those around me, hoping they'll love and appreciate dance as much as I do. MT Pop

MT Pop, a popper from Saigon, Vietnam, began dancing in 2006 after being inspired by the film You Got Served and MTV shows. He turned professional in 2009 and soon started competing regularly. MT Pop draws inspiration from his surroundings, mimicking movements from nature, architecture, movies and cartoons in his dance, creating a unique style that blends his environment with his creativity. His love for dance has become a way of life, helping him face challenges and stay true to himself.

Supported by a close-knit group of family and friends, MT Pop feels that dance is not just an art form but a companion, allowing him to express all his emotions and continually push himself to grow. His ultimate goal is to share the joy and passion of dance with others, hoping to inspire people to love it as much as he does.

02 Luwam

Luwam © Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool Dance is my primary form of self-expression and a way to stay connected with my emotions and the world around me. Luwam

Luwam Russom, a 28-year-old all-styles dancer, choreographer and creative mind, hails from Nuremberg, Germany, with Eritrean roots. From a young age, she was captivated by music videos and hip-hop culture, and her talent quickly took her to the world stage. In 2018, she made history by becoming the first German female hip-hop dancer to win a Juste Debout qualification, followed by being the first German woman to battle in the hip-hop category at the World Final in Paris.

Outside of competitions, Luwam has made waves on screen, debuting in the film FLY alongside Red Bull All Star Majid, and choreographing for German rapper Badmómzjay on tour. Having performed in over 25 countries, she continues to break barriers in dance while exploring her passion for fashion and aiming to start her own clothing line.

03 Kanessa

Kanessa © Kanessa archive Dance is about creating a lot of memories. Kanessa

Hailing from Brussels, Kanessa’s roots span Mexican, Moroccan and Sudanese cultures. Her love for dance began early, starting with tap at age six, followed by ballet, hip-hop, and house as she grew older. After discovering Afro dance on YouTube, she knew she had found her calling. When Afro dance first hit Belgium, Kanessa became one of its pioneers, teaching classes and refining her style across the globe.

Her dedication paid off when she became the lead dancer in French artist Tayc’s music videos and was later invited by Nigerian artist CKay to be his choreographer. Kanessa’s journey has taken her from dance battles to teaching workshops worldwide, and her viral Instagram videos have further amplified her presence in the dance community.

04 Saumya

Saumya © Saumya archive Dance is love and life. Saumya

At just 19, Saumya has already made a name for herself as an Indian belly dancer and choreographer, blending classical styles with hip-hop and contemporary. Hailing from Pune, India, Saumya credits her mother as her greatest inspiration and teacher. Her talent propelled her to national fame when she won the reality show India’s Best Dancer twice, and in 2024, she became one of the competition's choreographers.

Through dance, Saumya has found empowerment and self-expression. Her goal is to inspire future generations of female dancers and encourage more male dancers to explore belly dancing as an art form.

05 Ivy Mugler

Ivy Mugler © Ivy Mugler archive If you watch me dance, you see my soul. Ivy Mugler

Born and raised in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, Ivy Mugler was introduced to the dance style of Vogue by her father at age 12. Her early training, influenced by icons like Archie Burnett and Jason Rodriguez, shaped her mastery of Vogue's many forms, including New Way and Vogue Femme. After overcoming a knee injury, Ivy combined her classical training with Vogue's dramatics, finding a style that changed her life.

Ivy’s career reached new heights when she became a choreographer and dancer on Madonna’s Celebration World Tour. Passionate about her craft, she says dance is how she communicates with the world, showing her soul through every movement.

06 Prince Wizzard

Prince Wizzard © Prince Wizzard archive Dance is the only tool that gives me time to reveal my full self. Prince Wizzard

Born in Gwangju, South Korea, Prince Wizzard’s love for music came early, thanks to his father, a bassist. After discovering waacking online, he joined a dance crew in elementary school and quickly fell in love with street dance battles. Inspired by fellow dancers, TV shows and movies, Prince Wizzard's unique style has continued to evolve.

Dance, for Prince Wizzard, is more than just an art – it's a tool for self-expression, allowing him to reveal his full self to the world. His journey from street battles to global competitions has made him a rising star in the waacking scene.

07 Rubix

Rubix © Rubix archive Dance for real and dance for you. Rubix

Ruben 'Rubix' Noel grew up in a family of dancers in Paris, and by the age of five, he was already competing in his first dance battle. Instantly drawn to improvisation and storytelling through movement, Rubix quickly rose through Paris’s vibrant hip-hop scene, earning a reputation for his unique style. His dance is a blend of hip-hop fundamentals, musicality and raw emotion, earning him the nickname 'Rubix The Grizzly.'

Alongside his brother and fellow Criminalz Crew member Rochka, Rubix has dominated the battle scene while also expanding his career, touring with Jason Derulo, teaching workshops and even releasing music as a rapper.

08 THE D SoraKi

The D-Soraki at the Red Bull Athlete Summit in Tokyo © Jason Halayko / Red Bull Content Pool I look up to people who don't lose their childlike innocence. THE D SoraKi

Hailing from Shonan, Japan, THE D SoraKi had a talent for footwork from his soccer days, but faced many personal challenges, including bullying and family struggles. Dance became his salvation and he turned to hip-hop freestyling to express himself. His journey culminated in a victory at the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg , where his captivating musicality mesmerized the crowd.

SoraKi’s style is defined by his deep connection to the music, creating a mysterious charm that draws audiences in. Beyond dance, SoraKi is an anime enthusiast, often finding inspiration in the stories and soundtracks of his favorite shows.