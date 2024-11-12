MT Pop triumphs at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024

With dancers from all around the world taking over the streets and dance floors of Mumbai, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final and week leading up to it were a celebration of dance like no other.

Over 5,000 spectators packed the NSCI Dome to capacity, vibing to the music, dance, lights and action, with the top-16 dancers putting on their best performances in the hope of swaying the crowd. The dancers competed to unpredictable hits from funk, pop, rock, hip hop, disco and more and - with no panel of judges, no planned choreography and no pre-chosen music - the competitors needed to flex their skills, musicality and stamina to win the crowd's votes to progress.

Popping sensation MT Pop became the first Vietnamese dancer to claim the Red Bull Dance Your Style title after delivering a high-energy performance against French dancer Rubix in the 2024 World Final in Mumbai, India.

01 MT Pop vs. Rubix Final Battle

Electrifying semi-finals and final

The competition witnessed two intense semi-final rounds, where Rubix faced The D Soraki and MT Pop went up against local favorite T. MT Pop and T stunned the spectators with their best moves and after two intense rounds, the crowd was undecided and a tie-breaker looked to be on the cards. However, in a spirited gesture, T graciously stepped back, accepting that MT Pop outperformed him.

02 Rubix vs. The D Soraki Semi-Final Battle

In the final MT Pop and Rubix fought it out, it was popping star MT Pop who clinched victory with a dynamic display in an electrifying showdown against French hip-hop dancer Rubix. MT Pop said: “There are a lot of emotions right now, I am super happy and excited. We are here for the love, for the culture and for the dance. We don’t speak the same language but here tonight we shared a language and a message with dance. For me it was really an honor dancing with all the competitors, it was a special moment in my life.”

MT Pop batttled through the rounds to win the fans' vote and take the title © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

A stellar lineup from around the globe

The 2024 World Final brought together an extraordinary group of international dancers, each of whom brought their unique style to the Mumbai stage. The lineup included pre-final winners and wildcards, with the global diversity of styles – from hip-hop to Afro, waacking and krump – making this one of the most anticipated dance events of the year.

Rubix and The D.Soraki battled in an epic semi-final © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

From Pre-Final 1: Jazzy (Norway), Ryan (Brazil), Daley (Netherlands) and Bogie (Taiwan)

From Pre-Final 2: T (India), Mishena (Slovakia), JR Sniper (France) and Pakissi (Switzerland)

Wildcards: Luwam (Germany), Ivy (USA), Kanessa (Belgium), MT Pop (Vietnam), Prince Wizzard (Korea), Rubix (France), Saumya (India) and THE D Soraki (Japan)

The beauty of Red Bull Dance Your Style

What makes Red Bull Dance Your Style unique is its format where the audience votes to decide the winner. While other dance competitions usually feature a panel of judges, the crowd alone determines who progresses through each round to eventually become the Red Bull Dance Your Style world champion.

Rather than focussing on impressing with traditional dance techniques, finalists try their hardest to connect with the crowd, impress them and win their vote.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is more than a competition, it's also a celebration of dance's power to unite people and cultures worldwide. This year's final in Mumbai follows past world finals in Paris (2019), Johannesburg (2022) and Frankfurt (2023), making it a truly global competition that unites the international dance community.

MT Pop took home the 2024 Red Bull Dance Your Style title © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull Content Pool

What's next for the winner?

Taking the Red Bull Dance Your Style crown is't just about victory – it's about joining an elite circle of international dance champions. Last year's winner, Waackxxxy, showed how this title can propel a dancer onto the world stage and MT Pop will undoubtedly follow in those footsteps, inspiring the next generation of dancers and solidifying a position as a global dance icon.

With the 2024 World Final done and dusted, Mumbai now takes its place in the global dance scene, impressing the international movers and creators who descended on the city for a week. The colors and vibrancy of the world final week will not be easily forgotten as international dancers, fans and artists make their way back home with full hearts and happy feet.