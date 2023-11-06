All you need to know about the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is coming to Germany in 2023, where the world's best street dancers will battle it out in fierce 1-on-1 battles at the Festhalle Frankfurt on November 4.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed-style dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favourite dancers.

Who are the top 16 in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in …

Where can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

is a worldwide one-versus-one mixed-style dance competition with qualifying events in more than 30 countries. After an outstanding edition in South Africa in 2022, the competition returns with the best street dancers on the planet heading to Germany for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2023. This is everything you need to know.

