DJ Pee .Wee takes over First Avenue for Red Bull Directions

Listening to music at a show is one thing – but actually controlling what the DJ plays? That’s a whole different level of experience, and it’s exactly what Red Bull Directions is bringing to Minneapolis. On Saturday, November 8, Anderson .Paak’s DJ alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, will take the stage at the famous First Avenue venue, giving the audience unprecedented power over the night’s soundtrack.

This isn’t just another gig. Beyond spinning tracks, DJ Pee .Wee will perform live interactive sets that the audience can direct in real time. The opposite of “no requests,” the night lets the audience vote between various themes from ‘90s hip-hop to house to old-school funk and more, creating a dynamic and unpredictable evening. Think of it as a choose-your-own-adventure type of night on the dance floor – where every moment feels alive.

Stepping behind the decks for Red Bull Directions, DJ Pee .Wee faces a challenge he’s never encountered: handing the reins of the set over to the crowd. Rather than guiding the night himself, he’ll be reacting, adapting and playing along with the audience’s choices.

Red Bull Directions, where DJ Pee .Wee © Courtesy of DJ Pee .Wee

“I’ve never played at an event where the audience has total control of what I play,” DJ Pee .Wee told us. “It’s different because it actually feels like the audience is the DJ. It’s a new way to really connect with the crowd. I’m looking forward to sharing music, dropping beats, and connecting with everyone. Seeing the crowd just vibe out and feel good—that’s what music is all about.”

When asked how this kind of interactive DJ experience might change the way fans relate to live music, DJ Pee .Wee explained that while audiences are used to hearing a few favorites at shows, they don’t always get to hear everything they love. This format gives the crowd a chance to hear all their favorites and maybe even discover new songs or genres they hadn’t explored before.

“It’s a cool way to introduce new music to the crowd,” he said, making the live experience more personal, dynamic and unpredictable.

Preparing for a completely new type of performance, DJ Pee .Wee keeps his approach pretty straightforward: focus on the music he loves and trust his instincts. The challenge is less about mastering a complex setup or memorizing a strict setlist; it’s more about embracing spontaneity and letting the crowd guide the journey and night.

DJ Pee .Wee's bob originated from the Silk Sonic residency © Courtesy of DJ Pee .Wee

“I’m doing what I usually do and just play different genres of music,” he explained. “I like to be able to connect to what I play, regardless of genre or era. Good music is good music. I might try some things I don’t usually do because this whole experience will be new for me too.”

Another exciting and new element for him will be the venue. And you couldn’t ask for a more iconic location than Minneapolis’ First Avenue. It’s known worldwide as the legendary home of Prince and the backdrop for “Purple Rain.” It’s a historic, fan-favorite venue with world-class sound that’s hosted everyone from James Brown to Radiohead, earning it a reputation where unforgetting performances happen night after night. Now, Red Bull Directions is keeping that legacy alive by bringing DJ Pee .Wee to this celebrated stage.

“It’s an honor to play at First Avenue,” he said. “It’s always amazing to get to play live anywhere, but especially when a city has a deep rich history of music. It makes you appreciate it even more. Now I get to add my name to the list with the legends.”

Speaking of names, you might be curious about the origin of his alter ego.

Anderson .Paak's alter ego is DJ Pee .Wee © Courtesy of DJ Pee .Wee

“Pee .Wee originated from the Silk Sonic residency,” he shared. “I came in with a bob one day, and it put a smile on everyone’s faces. It put me in a different zone, allowed me to explore a different creative field. DJing is all about taking people on a journey. I love to see people get down on the dance floor.”

And that’s exactly the vibe he wants fans to leave with.

“I hope people walk away remembering good music! I hope they hear a song they’ve never heard of before and now it’ll be one of their favorite songs. I hope they’ll remember how much fun they had.”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind night. Red Bull Directions at First Avenue will be an unforgettable night and experience filled with great music, high-energy beats and a crowd in control of the soundtrack. Before DJ Pee .Wee hits the stage, local favorites Sophia Eris and Kwey will kick things off with opening sets, setting the vibe for the night. It’s not too late to get your tickets for Red Bull Direction!