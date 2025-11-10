DJ Pee .Wee lets Minneapolis lead the night at Red Bull Directions

Red Bull Directions returned to Minneapolis with a full venue packed inside First Avenue, where DJ Pee .Wee set out to reshape the usual arc of a DJ set. The concept placed the power of the playlist directly in the hands of the audience. Throughout the night, the crowd used light-up wristbands to vote between themed musical directions, selecting everything from soulful R&B to high-energy house and pop anthems. The result was a shared experiment in real-time storytelling and collective mood-building.

DJ Pee .Wee, the vinyl-focused DJ identity of Anderson .Paak, approached the night as a conversation. The set unfolded in chapters. Themes like Divas of the Decades, Sunset in Ibiza vs. Live from the Cookout, and 90s Divas emerged not by pre-planned arc, but by community choice. Each shift in sound came from the floor, not the booth. The crowd did not just follow the rhythm. They authored it.

DJing is all about taking people on a journey...I hope they walked away feeling like they were a part of the show. DJ Pee .Wee

Setting the tone for something communal

Minneapolis contributed its own voice to the evening long before the first vote. Sophia Eris - artist, radio host, and touring DJ for Lizzo - opened the night with a set that moved confidently across genre, reflecting the range of the local scene. Following her, Kwey - the creative force behind Samambo World - brought a blend of afrobeat and house that kept the energy rising and grounded the room in the city’s identity.

First Avenue holds a unique place in music history, it's the world-famous home of Prince and 'Purple Rain'. Red Bull Directions added a new chapter to that history by inviting the crowd to move from spectator to collaborator.

A format shaped by place

Red Bull Directions first launched in Minneapolis in 2024. Since then, its format has traveled internationally under the Red Bull Selector banner. Each city has given the concept something distinct. In Minneapolis, the defining element was connection. The crowd leaned in. They chose unexpected turns. They guided DJ Pee .Wee into sounds that felt intimate, familiar, and celebratory.

Red Bull Directions is designed to challenge what a set can be. For one night in Minneapolis, it became a reminder of the simple power of collective listening.

