DJ Pee .Wee Brings Red Bull Directions to Minneapolis

On Saturday, November 8, global superstar DJ Pee .Wee (the DJ alter ego of 9-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak) will bring Red Bull Directions to life at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis. At Red Bull Directions, fans don’t just listen, they direct.

You read that right. Red Bull Directions is flipping the script on DJ culture where the audience calls the shots. Here's everything you need to know!

Red Bull Directions with DJ Pee .Wee (AKA ANDERSON .PAAK) on November 8. © Red Bull

01 How do I get tickets?

Tickets will be on sale Friday, September 19 at redbull.com/directions. General pre-sale opens September 18 at 10 a.m. via First Avenue's newsletter while supplies last. Sign up for access.

02 How does Red Bull Directions work & what can I expect?

Throughout the night, the crowd will vote in real time between curated themes presented by the DJ, shaping a “choose-your-own-adventure” style set that evolves based on the vibe. Whether it’s old-school funk vs. deep house, 90s hip-hop vs. disco, DJ Pee .Wee lets the audience steer the sound creating a truly unique set that no one – not even the DJ – can predict.

Here’s the deal - y’all bring the vibe, and I’ll bring the wig and the beats. DJ Pee .Wee

“DJ-ing is all about taking people on a journey. I love to see people get down on the dancefloor, and the fact that I get to do my set in collaboration with the audience? The energy is about to be wild!” said DJ Pee .Wee. “Here’s the deal - y’all bring the vibe, and I’ll bring the wig and the beats.”

Opening the night are two local powerhouses who define the Minneapolis sound. Sophia Eris, known for her genre-bending sets and high-energy stage presence, is an artist, radio host and touring DJ for Lizzo. Kwey, a multi-hyphenate DJ and creative force, known for curating Samambo World, Minneapolis’s premier afrobeat and house party — and for moving culture in every room he steps into.

03 Where is Red Bull Directions?

The venue couldn’t be more iconic: Minneapolis’ First Avenue, known worldwide as the home of Prince and the filming location for Purple Rain, is a gritty, intimate, acoustically legendary room that’s hosted everyone from James Brown to Radiohead. Red Bull Directions adds to that legacy by bringing a global megastar to a venue steeped in musical history.

Doors will open on Saturday, November 8 at 9:00PM CST.

04 The 411: DJ Pee .Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak)

Multi-hyphenate global superstar Anderson .Paak spent his childhood playing drums in his church band in Oxnard, California. He released his debut album, Venice, in 2014 followed by Malibu two years later, landing him his first GRAMMY® nomination. In 2021, he debuted his collaborative R&B superduo Silk Sonic, alongside Bruno Mars and one year later introduced his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee showcasing his Vinyl DJ sets with past performances at the likes of the Met Gala, F1 Las Vegas, and Coachella. Now a 9x GRAMMY® Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director, Anderson .Paak continues to expand his achievements through his label APESHIT, directing music videos, his feature film directorial debut K-POPS, landing a 2022 BET Award for “Best Director” and being credited on the highly regarded music video for Leon Bridges’ “Motorbike.”

His latest album, Why Lawd? under his group project NxWorries with producer Knxwledge won the Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2025 GRAMMY® Awards. The Why Lawd? Tour is slated for September / October of this year. He also continues his philanthropic efforts with the Brandon Anderson Foundation with his annual .Paak House event which benefits underserved youth in areas of art & music.

Minneapolis hosted the U.S. debut of Red Bull Directions featuring Coco & Breezy in 2024 . The format has toured globally with renowned DJs including stops in Jamaica and the U.K. as Red Bull Selector. Follow @RedBullMusic on Instagram and TikTok or visit RedBull.com for updates and additional event info.